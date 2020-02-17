Capital Kitchen Refacing Helps Homeowners Update Kitchens with Cabinet Refacing

Bensalem, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/17/2020 -- Now it's officially 2020, Capital Kitchen Refacing is currently scheduling appointments for cabinet refacing projects throughout the year. As top-rated providers of kitchen refacing in Levittown, PA, and nearby regions, their team of professional carpenters and designers take care of kitchen redesign projects, from planning to completion. The Capital Kitchen Refacing team has recently advised on the advantages that cabinet refacing offers to homeowners.



The average kitchen cabinet refacing project costs around 50% of less than the amount of cash a homeowner would need to spend on new cabinets. In the majority of cases, cabinets can look dull and dated on the outside, but are perfectly functional and in good condition otherwise. Therefore, for homeowners that are happy with their cabinet layout but want to give their kitchens a facelift, cabinet refacing is the perfect cost-effective solution.



Additionally, cabinet replacement can be a substantial and timely task to complete. Homeowners often need to make changes to their schedules and plan extensively to undertake full cabinet replacement projects. Alternatively, cabinet refacing can be completed in as little as one or two days, as long as there are trusted professionals, like the team at Capital Kitchen Refacing, carrying out the work. Refacing work also prevents waste, with many cabinets entering landfills and contributing to the accumulation of global refuse.



With cabinet refacing, there are several options available to homeowners. Capital Kitchen Refacing offers a variety of species of wood, stains, paints, and glazes to finish the cabinets n line with the design requirements of their clients. In some cases, new veneers can be applied to the exterior of a cabinet, along with the installation of new pulls and knobs, leaving a resurfaced cabinet that looks brand new.



