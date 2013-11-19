Capital OB/GYN Associates of Texas Offers High-Risk Obstetric Care

Austin, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/19/2013 -- For patients who prefer a woman OB/GYN in Austin, Capital OB/GYN Associates of Texas provides professional service from Dr. Jennifer Mushtaler and Dr. Catherine Browne. These women OB/GYNs in Austin are ready to work with all gynecological and obstetric cases including those classified as high risk.



Obstetric care has changed in the past few years. Women whose pregnancies are classified as high risk may have trouble finding OB/GYNs in Austin who are willing to take their cases. Malpractice regulations by insurance companies often require an Austin OB/GYN to refuse certain types of cases. It is even more difficult to find female OB/GYNs in Austin who are willing to work with high-risk patients.



However, Drs. Mushtaler and Browne are ready to provide caring and compassionate service for all obstetric and gynecological patients. These women offer full treatments including female surgical services. For women who prefer a female OB/GYN in Austin, these doctors are ready to work with them no matter what their age or the status of their pregnancy.



High-risk pregnancies can be caused by any number of factors. Sometimes, the risk is simply age. Very old and very young women may have problems during pregnancy, leading an OB/GYN in Austin to refuse to perform services according to their malpractice restrictions. Another complication can be caused by high blood pressure. Women who have a history of problems with pregnancy may also be classified as high risk even if the current pregnancy is not problematic.



The caring staff at Capital OB/GYN Associates of Texas, located on the web at capobgyn.com, is ready to work with any woman who needs gynecological or obstetric care. With professional service, state-of-the-art equipment and complete hospital privileges at St. David's North Austin Medical Center, Capital OB/GYN Associates of Texas is ready to work with patients to deliver caring medical treatment and happy, healthy mothers and babies.



About Capital OB/GYN Associates of Texas

The North Austin OB/GYNs at Capital OB/GYN Associates of Texas are ready to serve all women with complete gynecological and obstetric care. Dr. Jennifer Mushtaler and Dr. Catherine Browne are experienced and compassionate, offering a complete array of medical care for their patients.



For More Information: http://capobgyn.com/ or (512) 836-2536