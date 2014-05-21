Capital Office Launches Your Virtual Office London Website to Promote Their Services

London, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/21/2014 -- Business is changing more rapidly than at any time in history, as the online revolution allows businesses to be more streamlined not only in their staffing but in their office space as well. Businesses now do not require office space to function effectively, but it is nevertheless expected of established brands to invest in this expensive display window into their day to day functions. Capital Office allows individuals, small businesses and online entities to create the impression of central London office space at a fraction of the cost.



The company offers a full suite of London virtual office services, including mail collection and forwarding services, phone reception and call forwarding and even free meeting rooms so that those needing to meet and impress clients in person can get space in situ to make presentations.



Packages can be scaled on a client by client basis to provide only the services they need, and Capital Office provides a lowest price guarantee. Virtual office space comes with super high speed broadband, unbranded office, reception and meeting areas, state of the art conference call equipment and more.



The phone service includes call answering or direct-to-voicemail services starting from a little over three pounds a week, while the mail forwarding in London is available for less than two pounds a week.



A spokesperson for Capital Office explained, “We aim to provide the most complete service possible, giving individuals all the advantages of having permanent office space without the crippling rental and maintenance costs that could sink smaller, more nimble businesses. We understand that in order to grow and expand, businesses need to present a professional first impression, and that’s why our physical spaces are outfitted with top quality office furniture and decoration, while remaining completely unbranded so they can work equally well for everyone. It’s a 21st century solution to 20th century attitudes and the new website showcases our services.”



About Capital Office

Capital Office has a prestigious address in the heart of London where clients can receive business and/or personal mail. They provide clients with a real prestigious business address in City Road, EC1 in Central London. Individuals can collect their mail or have it forwarded by a completely private and confidential service. For more information please visit: http://yourvirtualofficelondon.co.uk/