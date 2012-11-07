Shareholders Foundation, Inc.

Capital One Financial Corp. (NYSE:COF) Long Term Investor Alert: Lawsuit Against Directors Filed

A lawsuit was filed by a current investor in NYSE:COF shares over alleged breaches of fiduciary duties by certain officers and directors of Capital One Financial Corp. and current long-term NYSE:COF stockholders should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail@shareholdersfoundation.com

 

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/07/2012 -- An investor in shares of Capital One Financial Corp. (NYSE:COF) filed a lawsuit against directors of Capital One Financial Corp in connection with credit card marketing.

Investors who are current long-term stockholder of shares of Capital One Financial Corp. (NYSE:COF), including those who current hold NYSE:COF shares since years, have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail(at)shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.

The plaintiff alleges that the defendants breached their fiduciary duties by allowing Capital One Financial Corp to engage in credit card marketing that allegedly led to over $200 million in penalties and refunds.

Capital One Financial Corp. (NYSE:COF) reported that its Net Income rose from over $2.74 billion in 2010 to over $3.22 billion in 2011.

Shares of Capital One Financial Corp. (NYSE:COF) grew from as low as $8.31 per share to as high as $59.53 per share on October 4, 2012.

However, its Net Income fell from over $1.85 billion in the first quarter 2012 to $236.00 million in the second 2012 quarter.

