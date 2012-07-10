Capital Solutions Financial Group Launches Info Campaign on Improving California Home Loan Market

Irvine, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/10/2012 -- Mortgage loans California specialists Capital Solutions Financial Group has recently embarked on an information campaign to inform California home loan seekers that current trends show favorable conditions for them. The Capital Solutions Financial Group helps many California residents obtain FNMA, FHLMC and HUD loans as well as offers programs for those needing non-government backed loans and commercial loans.



As the housing market slowly recovers, a spate of good news is emerging for California home mortgage loan seekers. As California FHA loan specialists, Capital Solutions Financial Group has embarked on an information sharing campaign to bring this new information to California residents that have been waiting for the right time to obtain a loan or identify the best mortgage refinance California options. “While this information and research results are generally available, we wanted to bring it all together so California residents have a clearer picture in order to take advantage of the current market trends,” said a Capital Solutions Financial Group specialist.



Current research shows that ten year treasury rates have risen back above 1.50 percent while International capital markets have recently calmed relative to Europe and Asia fears of economic contraction. Most importantly, mortgage rates are still at historic lows as Freddie Mac cites both 30 year and 15 year fixed mortgage rates are below 4 percent. “Although real estate values are starting to rebound in key markets, the historically low interest rates are making for a favorable buyer’s market,” said the specialist.



The Capital Solutions Financial Group is dedicated to helping California residents to obtain an FNMA, FHLMC, HUD, FHA or Jumbo loan in California. They also have programs available for those needing non-government backed loans and commercial loans. The company’s loan advisors thoroughly understand all available California programs, pricing, credit guidelines and appraisal requirements in order to bring their 15 years of matching client mortgage needs to bear for every new client. “The information campaign is part of our ongoing mission to provide California residents with relevant information broken down in understandable terms so that they can make the right decision about their mortgage or refinancing requirements,” said the specialist. For more information and a free quote, please visit http://capitalsolutionsfundgroup.com/



About Capital Solutions Financial Group

