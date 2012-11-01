Capital Vintners on Parliament Purchasing £420,000 Worth of Wine for the House of Commons

London, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/01/2012 -- Capital Vintners were surprised to hear that the Government intends to spend approximately £420,000 on high quality wine which is, as of yet, not readily available for purchase on the high street. It is believed that MPs are hoping to stock up the bars within the House of Commons with a collection of rare fine wines.



This spending spree came as somewhat of a shock to Capital Vintners, given that, following the recent ‘plebgate’ argument involved Andrew Mitchell, is has been suggested that the government is perceived as being out of touch with its citizens.



A Westminster Labour source commented that the splurge says a lot about the current government, in that it is quite willing to spend close to half a million on fine wines when essential public services and pension benefits are being cut.



The bars in the House of Commons, where the wine is to be kept, are subsidised by the public, and so it’s likely that this latest news will be hugely detrimental to the government’s image, as it will inevitably reinforce the belief that the politicians of the UK simply do not have their priorities in order.



