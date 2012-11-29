CapitalJunk.ca Offers Free E-Waste Pick Up for $20 Donation to Support the Ottawa Food Bank

Ontario, Canada -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/29/2012 -- CapitalJunk.ca recently announced that on December 10th through the 12th, they will be offering free electronic waste pickup in exchange for a $20 donation to support the Ottawa Food Bank. The full-service Ottawa junk removal company serves residential and commercial clients throughout Ottawa and surrounding areas as well as the greater Hull region with quick response and hassle-free pickup.



This holiday season, Ottawa’s CapitalJunk.ca is going all out to support Ottawa area citizens in need by offering free electronic waste pickup to residential and commercial customers in exchange for a $20 donation to the Ottawa Food Bank. The charitable organization supports 140 emergency food programs that feed approximately 45,000 people per month. “By offering residential and commercial customers the opportunity to book e-waste removal for free on December 10th through the 12th, everyone wins and potentially thousands more can be fed with their $20 donation,” said CapitalJunk.ca Co-Owner Sam Burland.



CapitalJunk.ca loads, hauls and disposes of trash, furniture, appliances and construction materials from homes and businesses in Ottawa and the surrounding area. From a single item to multiple truck loads, they can remove almost anything from anywhere. With a simple toll-free phone call or by booking online, residential and commercial customers can pick the day and a two-hour arrival window that suites their schedule. Capital Junk even provides an online interactive pricing estimator to help customers calculate their approximate cost of removal depending on area of residence.



After providing customers with a courtesy call 15 to 30 minutes before arrival, customers simply indicate to their uniformed and licensed removal team what items or materials they need removed—no matter where they may be located on the property. The Capital Junk Team will then assess the volume that each customer’s junk will take up on a truck and provide them with an exact quote, which includes all labour and disposal fees. Once the quote has been given, their professional team hauls and loads the items or materials onto the truck and then sweeps the site thoroughly, if needed.



The eco-friendly junk removal Ottawa experts divert up to 70 percent of collected debris to recycling centers or charities with the remaining percentage diverted to a transfer station for further processing and recycling. “We believe strongly in giving back to the community and the free pickup in exchange for a $20 donation to the Ottawa Food Bank is just one more way we can do that,” said CapitalJunk.ca Co-Owner Dena Burland. For more information, please visit http://capitaljunk.ca/



About CapitalJunk.ca

CapitalJunk.ca provides full-service junk removal for residential and commercial customers in Ottawa and Hull regions at great prices. The company removes junk ranging from single items to multiple truckloads within a 50 km radius of downtown Ottawa. The eco-friendly company recycles/donates 70 percent of debris and offers phone or online booking, customer-chosen pickup times within a two-hour window, onsite estimates and sweep up after pickup when needed.