CapitalSource, Inc. (NYSE:CSE) Investor Alert: Investigation of Takeover Bid by PacWest Bancorp

An investigation on behalf of investors in CapitalSource, Inc. (NYSE:CSE) shares was announced concerning whether the offer by PacWest Bancorp to acquire CapitalSource, Inc. for a value of approximately $11.64 per NYSE:CSE share and the takeover process are unfair to investors in CapitalSource shares.



The investigation by a law firm concerns whether certain officers and directors of CapitalSource, Inc. breached their fiduciary duties owed to NYSE:CSE investors in connection with the proposed acquisition.



On July 22, 2013, PacWest Bancorp (Nasdaq:PACW) and CapitalSource Inc. (NYSE:CSE) announced the signing of an agreement and plan of merger whereby PacWest and CapitalSource will merge in a transaction valued at approximately $2.3 billion. Under the terms of the Agreement, CapitalSource shareholders will receive $2.47 in cash and 0.2837 shares of PacWest common stock for each share of CapitalSource common stock. The total value of the CSE per share merger consideration, based on the closing price of PacWest shares on July 19, 2013 of $32.32, is $11.64.



However, given that following the takeover news NYSE:CSE shares jumped in the open market to as high as $12.07 per share, the investigation by a law firm concerns whether the offer is too low for NYSE:CSE stockholders. More specifically, the investigation focuses on whether the CapitalSource Board of Directors undertook an adequate sales process, adequately shopped the company before entering into the transaction, maximized shareholder value by negotiating the best price, and acted in the shareholders' best interests in connection with the proposed sale.



CapitalSource, Inc. reported that its Net Loss of $52.02 million in 2011 turned into a Net Income of $490.61 million in 2012.



On July 23, 2013, NYSE:CSE shares closed at $11.97 per share.



