"Capitol Hell" Named Finalist of 2013 Next Generation International Indie Book Award to Be Presented at 2013 BookExpo America

Tampa, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/14/2013 -- "Capitol Hell" authors Jayne Jones and Alicia Long have been named a finalist in the Chick Lit Category of the 2013 Next Generation Indie Book Awards. Next Generation Indie Book Awards is an International award that is open to independent authors and publishers world wide with 60 categories to choose from.



Alicia Long and Jayne Jones, the former US Senate staffers turned authors of "Capitol Hell" have been crisscrossing America doing book signings in 16 states since the September release and selling out at 90% of them. National media has repeatedly called, "Capitol Hell," America's next "Devil Wears Prada" meets Washington D.C.



After Jones and Long decided to leave former Sen. Norm Coleman's office in Washington to experience new adventures, they decided that all of the stories they had from all of the years working there were too good to be kept to themselves. The story of Capital Hell follows Allison Amundson who is a young new Senate staffer struggling to adjust to life in Washington.



"'Capitol Hell' is a thoroughly entertaining look at the absurd real behind the scenes of politics. If the Devil Wears Prada was set in DC and at a Senators Office- this would be that story." Karith Foster, comedian, author, and speaker.



The Next Generation Indie Book Awards is the most rewarding and exciting book awards program for independent publishers and authors worldwide. Many independent authors apply for this award and very few are named finalists. There is only one other finalist that is American, and the winner of the awards is an Australian. Their achievements will be posted at www.IndieBookAwards.com as well as in the 2013 Next Generation Indie Book Awards catalog in order to promote the winners and finalists to as many people as possible.



Jayne Jones is a graduate of William Mitchell College of Law, worked for US Senator Norm Coleman from 2002-2006 and then headed to the Minnesota House of Representatives, where she was the Executive Assistant to the Speaker of the House, Steve Sviggum.



About Alicia Long

Alicia Long is a South Dakota native and graduate of the University of St. Thomas School of Law, worked for the United States Senate from 2002-2007 for Senators Norm Coleman (MN), John Thune (SD), and George Allen (VA) as a scheduler, caseworker, intern coordinator, legislative correspondent, and legislative aide.



