Capnography Market - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast, 2013 - 2019

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/25/2013 -- Capnography is the measurement of exhaled carbon dioxide concentration in the breath of a patient. It plays an important role in identifying respiratory and basic circulatory distress and impairment by enabling information about CO2 production, perfusion, alveolar ventilation and respiratory pattern. It is based on the principle of carbon dioxide’s ability to absorb infra-red radiation. Due to its rapid assessment ability and accuracy, capnography has become an indispensable part of operating room, emergency room, intensive care unit and delivery room in most hospitals throughout the world. Some of the commercially available capnography products are LoFlo capnography and Microstream CO2 extension marketed by Philips healthcare, CapnoPlus CO2 marketed by Drager and Phasein Technology marketed by Masimo.



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Over the past few years the market for capnography has witnessed a substantial growth and is expected to continue at an impressive growth rate under the influence of technological advancements such as Oridion’s new Microstream enabled technology that uses laser based MCS as the source of infrared emission instead of conventional sensors to identify and quantify etCO2. Other factors contributing to the growth of this market include increasing prevalence of respiratory diseases including anaesthesia, chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases, emphysema and congenital heart disease. Transformation of capnography into portable devices is also one of the reasons increasing the demand for capnography. Geographically, North America dominates in this market due to better product awareness and governmental regulations necessitating the use of monitoring equipments across the hospitals. North America is followed by Europe and Asia-Pacific. India, China and other emerging markets including Brazil and Mexico are poised to grow in coming years due to increasing technology awareness and continued improvement in healthcare facilities.



Some of the prominent players operating in the market for capnography are Covidien plc. Mediana Co. Ltd. Smith Medical, Welch Allyn, Inc. Nihon Kohden, Masimo, Drager, Philips Healthcare, Invivo and others.



This research report analyzes this market depending on its market segments, major geographies, and current market trends. Geographies analyzed under this research report include



- North America

- Asia Pacific

- Europe

- Rest of the World



This report provides comprehensive analysis of



- Market growth drivers

- Factors limiting market growth

- Current market trends

- Market structure

- Market projections for upcoming years



This report is a complete study of current trends in the market, industry growth drivers, and restraints. It provides market projections for the coming years. It includes analysis of recent developments in technology, Porter’s five force model analysis and detailed profiles of top industry players. The report also includes a review of micro and macro factors essential for the existing market players and new entrants along with detailed value chain analysis.



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