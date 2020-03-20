Capric Acid Market Latest Rising Trend & Forecast to 2026 - Top Companies Oleocomm International Ltd., Henan Eastar Chemical Co. Ltd., Ecogreen Oleochemicals (Singapore)

Ontario, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/20/2020 -- Capric acid, also known as Decanoic acid, is a saturated fatty acid naturally found in animal fats, milk of goats and cows, and plant oils such as palm and coconut oil. Capric acid is used in the manufacturing of esters for artificial flavoring, color, and aroma. Moreover, it is used in the production of personal care products, pharmaceuticals, synthetic rubbers, dyes, lubricating grease, and plastics products. It is a vital part of the delivery system that helps the diabetics absorb prescribed amounts of insulin. The world capric acid market is expected to witness dynamic growth, owing to the large number of end users and increasing industry applications.



The Global Capric Acid Market was valued at USD 232.34 Million in 2018 and is projected to reach USD 285.58 Million by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 3.00% from 2019 to 2026



Factors such as progressive demographic changes and consumer awareness regarding personal care have boosted the capric acid market. Moreover, increasing consumption of processed and packaged food products has fostered the demand for new artificial flavoring and coloring agents. However, the exposure in its refined form leading to skin or pulmonary irritation and irregular availability of raw materials are the major factors restricting the market growth. The prominent pharmaceutical companies intend to use the capric acid present in coconut oil to manufacture drugs for diabetic patients, which boosts the growth of the market.



The capric acid market is segmented on the basis of source, end user, and geography. Based on the source, the market is categorized into animal and plant sources. The end users of the market include food & beverages, industrial chemicals, personal care, and pharmaceuticals sectors, among others. The market is analyzed on the basis of four regions, namely North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.



Segment by Key players:

- Oleocomm International Ltd.

- Henan Eastar Chemical Co. Ltd.

- Ecogreen Oleochemicals (Singapore) Pte Ltd.

- Chemical Associates, Inc.

- Acidchem International Sdn. Bhd



Segment by Sources:

- Natural

- Synthetic



Segment by Application:

- Food & Beverages

- Industrial Chemicals

- Personal Care

- Pharmaceuticals

- Others



Segment by Regions:

- North America

- Europe

- Asia Pacific

- Latin America

- Middle East & Africa



Table of Content:



1. Executive Summary



2. Assumptions and Acronyms Used



3. Research Methodology



4. Capric Acid Market Overview

4.1. Introduction

4.1.1. Market Taxonomy

4.1.2. Market Definition

4.2. Macro-Economic Factors

4.2.1. Industry Outlook

4.3. Capric Acid Market Dynamics

4.3.1. Market Drivers

4.3.2. Market Restraints

4.3.3. Opportunity

4.3.4. Market Trends

4.4. Capric Acid Market - Supply Chain

4.5. Global Capric Acid Market Forecast

4.5.1. Capric Acid Market Size (US$ Mn) and Y-o-Y Growth

4.5.2. Capric Acid Market Size (000' Units) and Y-o-Y Growth

4.5.3. Capric Acid Market Absolute $ Opportunity



5. Global Capric Acid Market Analysis and Forecast by Type

5.1. Market Trends

5.2. Introduction

5.2.1. Basis Point Share (BPS) Analysis by Type

5.2.2. Y-o-Y Growth Projections by Type

5.3. Capric Acid Market Size and Volume Forecast by Type

5.3.1. Fabricated Frame

5.3.2. Tube and Coupler

5.3.3. Mobile

5.3.4. Pole

5.4. Absolute $ Opportunity Assessment by Type

5.5. Market Attractiveness/Growth Potential Analysis by Type



6. Global Capric Acid Market Analysis and Forecast by Application

6.1. Market Trends

6.2. Introduction

6.2.1. Basis Point Share (BPS) Analysis by Application

6.2.2. Y-o-Y Growth Projections by Application

6.3. Capric Acid Market Size and Volume Forecast by Application

6.3.1. Personal Decoration

6.3.2. Commercial Decoration

6.4. Absolute $ Opportunity Assessment by Application

6.5. Market Attractiveness/Growth Potential Analysis by Application



7. Global Capric Acid Market Analysis and Forecast by Sales Channel

7.1. Market Trends

7.2. Introduction

7.2.1. Basis Point Share (BPS) Analysis by Sales Channel

7.2.2. Y-o-Y Growth Projections by Sales Channel

7.3. Capric Acid Market Size and Volume Forecast by Sales Channel

7.3.1. Manufacturer/Distributor/Service Provider

7.3.2. Aftermarket

7.4. Absolute $ Opportunity Assessment by Sales Channel

7.5. Market Attractiveness/Growth Potential Analysis by Sales Channel



8. Global Capric Acid Market Analysis and Forecast by Region

8.1. Market Trends

8.2. Introduction

8.2.1. Basis Point Share (BPS) Analysis by Region

8.2.2. Y-o-Y Growth Projections by Region

8.3. Capric Acid Market Size and Volume Forecast by Region

8.3.1. North America

8.3.2. Latin America

8.3.3. Europe

8.3.4. Asia Pacific

8.3.5. Middle East and Africa (MEA)

8.4. Absolute $ Opportunity Assessment by Region

8.5. Market Attractiveness/Growth Potential Analysis by Region

8.6. Global Capric Acid Demand Share Forecast, 2019-2029



Continued……



