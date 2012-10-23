Caprolactam Industry Outlook in China to 2016 New Report

Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/23/2012 -- Caprolactam Industry Outlook in China to 2016 provides an in-depth coverage of China Caprolactam industry. The research presents major market trends affecting the Caprolactam industry in China. The report covers China Caprolactam plants and presents installed capacity by process and technology. In addition, it presents Caprolactam demand and production forecasts, end use demand forecasts, price trends, trade balance data and company shares of the major Caprolactam producers in China. Overall, the report presents a comprehensive coverage of China Caprolactam industry including all the major parameters.
Scope
- Caprolactam industry supply scenario in China from 2000 to 2016 consisting of plants capacity growth, installed plant capacity by production process and technology
- Information of all active and planned Caprolactam plants in China with capacity forecasts to 2016
- Detailed information on all operating and planned projects covering details such as process, technology, operator and equity details
- Caprolactam industry market dynamics in China from 2000 to 2016 consisting of market size, demand and production outlook, demand by end use sector, and average prices
- Trade balance data from 2000 to 2016 including import and export data, net exports and imports as percentage of demand in the country
- Company snapshots including company overview, business description and information on the current and upcoming Caprolactam plants
- Company shares of key Caprolactam producers in the country
Reasons to buy
- Obtain the most up to date information available on the Caprolactam industry in China
- Benefit from GlobalData’s advanced insight on the Caprolactam industry in China
- Identify the macro and micro-economic trends affecting the Caprolactam industry in China
- Understand the market positioning of Caprolactam producers in China
- Develop market-entry and market expansion strategies
- Benchmark your operations and strategies against the major companies in China
Companies Mentioned
China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation, Royal DSM N.V., China National Petroleum Corporation, Juhua Group Corporation,
To view table of contents for this market report please visit:
http://www.reportstack.com/product/90715/caprolactam-industry-outlook-in-china-to-2016-.html