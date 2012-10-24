Caprolactam Industry Outlook in Germany to 2016 New Report

Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/24/2012 -- Caprolactam Industry Outlook in Germany to 2016 provides an in-depth coverage of Germany Caprolactam industry. The research presents major market trends affecting the Caprolactam industry in Germany. The report covers Germany Caprolactam plants and presents installed capacity by process and technology. In addition, it presents Caprolactam demand and production forecasts, end use demand forecasts, price trends, trade balance data and company shares of the major Caprolactam producers in Germany. Overall, the report presents a comprehensive coverage of Germany Caprolactam industry including all the major parameters.
Scope
- Caprolactam industry supply scenario in Germany from 2000 to 2016 consisting of plants capacity growth, installed plant capacity by production process and technology
- Information of all active and planned Caprolactam plants in Germany with capacity forecasts to 2016
- Detailed information on all operating and planned projects covering details such as process, technology, operator and equity details
- Caprolactam industry market dynamics in Germany from 2000 to 2016 consisting of market size, demand and production outlook, demand by end use sector, and average prices
- Trade balance data from 2000 to 2016 including import and export data, net exports and imports as percentage of demand in the country
- Company snapshots including company overview, business description and information on the current and upcoming Caprolactam plants
- Company shares of key Caprolactam producers in the country
Reasons to buy
- Obtain the most up to date information available on the Caprolactam industry in Germany
- Benefit from GlobalData’s advanced insight on the Caprolactam industry in Germany
- Identify the macro and micro-economic trends affecting the Caprolactam industry in Germany
- Understand the market positioning of Caprolactam producers in Germany
- Develop market-entry and market expansion strategies
- Benchmark your operations and strategies against the major companies in Germany
Companies Mentioned
DOMO Caproleuna GmbH, BASF SE,
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