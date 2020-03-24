Caprolactam Market by Deployment, Capability, Equipment and End User Analysis by 2026 : Advansix Inc., Alpek S.A.B. De C.V., BASF SE, Capro Corp

Ontario, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/24/2020 -- The global caprolactam market size is expected to gain a significant market share in the forecast period, 2020 - 2026. Caprolactam is widely used in the end-user category, plastics, plasticizers and textile yearns. Moreover, it is also used as a feedstock in the livestock industry. Apart, Nylon 6 is mostly used in automobiles, consumer goods and electrical applications.



The global caprolactam market size was valued at USD 19.8 billion in 2019 and is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 4.9% from 2020 to 2026.



Caprolactam is a cyclic amide of caproic acid which is a colorless organic compound pertaining to Nylon 6. Nylon 6 and Nylon 66 are important polyamides and find major applications in woven and non-woven industries. Caprolactam is a monomer for Nylon-6. Nylon 66 is a monomer for Nylon-66 itself is made from adipic acid and hexamethylene diamine. Nylons are exceptionally strong, abrasive, resistant, lustrous, elastic and easy to wash. It provides resistant to damage from oil and many other aggressive chemicals. Commercial production of caprolactam comprises production of cyclohexane oxime on reaction with cyclohexane with hydroxylamine sulphate in a multi-compartment reactor. In this process, ammonium sulphate gets formed as a by-product. Caprolactam and aqueous solution is then extracted by using toluene as a solvent. Ammonium sulphate is then accumulated via an extractor and then purified, crystallized, centrifuged and dried.



In the production process of Nylon-6, caprolactam is polymerized to nylon 6 polymer by ring opening polymerization at 240o-270oC in presence of water which then opens the ring structure of caprolactam to exhibit caproic acid. Nylon-6 is further used for automobile accessories and upholstery. Overall, the global caprolactam market is expected to witness a high CAGR in the forecast period owing to the market dynamics, trends, driving factors and forecasts.



Segment by Key players:

- Advansix Inc.

- Alpek S.A.B. de C.V.

- BASF SE

- Capro Corp

- DOMO Caproleuna GmbH

- Fertilizers & Chemicals Travancore Ltd

- Juhua Group Corp.

- Lanxess AG

- Ojsc Kuibyshevazot

- Sumitomo Chemical Co. Ltd

- Toray Industries, Inc.

- UBE Industry Group



Segment by Application:

- Nylon 6 Fibre

- Nylon 6 Resin



Segment by End User:

- Industrial Yarns

- Engineering Plastic

- Textiles & Carpets

- Other



Segment by Regions:

- North America

- Europe

- Asia Pacific

- Latin America

- Middle East & Africa



Table of Content:



1. Executive Summary



2. Assumptions and Acronyms Used



3. Research Methodology



4. Caprolactam Market Overview

4.1. Introduction

4.1.1. Market Taxonomy

4.1.2. Market Definition

4.2. Macro-Economic Factors

4.2.1. Industry Outlook

4.3. Caprolactam Market Dynamics

4.3.1. Market Drivers

4.3.2. Market Restraints

4.3.3. Opportunity

4.3.4. Market Trends

4.4. Caprolactam Market - Supply Chain

4.5. Global Caprolactam Market Forecast

4.5.1. Caprolactam Market Size (US$ Mn) and Y-o-Y Growth

4.5.2. Caprolactam Market Size (000' Units) and Y-o-Y Growth

4.5.3. Caprolactam Market Absolute $ Opportunity



5. Global Caprolactam Market Analysis and Forecast by Type

5.1. Market Trends

5.2. Introduction

5.2.1. Basis Point Share (BPS) Analysis by Type

5.2.2. Y-o-Y Growth Projections by Type

5.3. Caprolactam Market Size and Volume Forecast by Type

5.3.1. Fabricated Frame

5.3.2. Tube and Coupler

5.3.3. Mobile

5.3.4. Pole

5.4. Absolute $ Opportunity Assessment by Type

5.5. Market Attractiveness/Growth Potential Analysis by Type



6. Global Caprolactam Market Analysis and Forecast by Application

6.1. Market Trends

6.2. Introduction

6.2.1. Basis Point Share (BPS) Analysis by Application

6.2.2. Y-o-Y Growth Projections by Application

6.3. Caprolactam Market Size and Volume Forecast by Application

6.3.1. Personal Decoration

6.3.2. Commercial Decoration

6.4. Absolute $ Opportunity Assessment by Application

6.5. Market Attractiveness/Growth Potential Analysis by Application



7. Global Caprolactam Market Analysis and Forecast by Sales Channel

7.1. Market Trends

7.2. Introduction

7.2.1. Basis Point Share (BPS) Analysis by Sales Channel

7.2.2. Y-o-Y Growth Projections by Sales Channel

7.3. Caprolactam Market Size and Volume Forecast by Sales Channel

7.3.1. Manufacturer/Distributor/Service Provider

7.3.2. Aftermarket

7.4. Absolute $ Opportunity Assessment by Sales Channel

7.5. Market Attractiveness/Growth Potential Analysis by Sales Channel



8. Global Caprolactam Market Analysis and Forecast by Region

8.1. Market Trends

8.2. Introduction

8.2.1. Basis Point Share (BPS) Analysis by Region

8.2.2. Y-o-Y Growth Projections by Region

8.3. Caprolactam Market Size and Volume Forecast by Region

8.3.1. North America

8.3.2. Latin America

8.3.3. Europe

8.3.4. Asia Pacific

8.3.5. Middle East and Africa (MEA)

8.4. Absolute $ Opportunity Assessment by Region

8.5. Market Attractiveness/Growth Potential Analysis by Region

8.6. Global Caprolactam Demand Share Forecast, 2019-2029



Continued……



