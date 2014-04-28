Caprolactam Market Demand Was 3,580.0 KT in 2012 and Growing at a CAGR of 6.9% from 2013 to 2019

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/28/2014 -- Transparency Market Research has released a new market report titled "Caprolactam (Nylon 6 Fiber and Nylon 6 Resin) Market For Textiles, Carpets, Industrial Yarns, Engineering Plastics, Packaging, Electronics and Other Applications - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2013 - 2019," which observes that the caprolactam demand in 2012 was worth USD 8.66 billion and is expected to reach USD 13.80 billion by 2019, growing at a CAGR of 6.9% from 2013 to 2019. In terms of volume, the demand for caprolactam was 3,580.0 kilo tons in 2012.



Browse the full Caprolactam Market Report with TOC at http://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/caprolactam-market.html



Caprolactam is an important polymer having host of applications across different industries. Caprolactam is the key raw material for nylon 6. Caprolactam is used to produce nylon 6 fibers and resins that are used extensively in various applications. The growing demand of nylon 6 in engineering and automobile applications as well as rapid economic growth in Asia Pacific is expected to remain the major driving force for the caprolactam market. Volatile raw material prices are expected to be a key challenge for market participants.



Nylon 6 fibers dominated the consumption of caprolactam and accounted for over 66% of total demand in 2012. Superior chemical as well as physical characteristics such as light weight and high tensile strength, nylon 6 fibers have become materials of choice in various textile and carpets application. The use of caprolactam in nylon 6 resin production employed in engineering plastics and electronic applications is anticipated to be the major growth market over the next few years. Similar surge in demand is expected to be witnessed from industrial yarn applications where nylon 6 fibers are used as tire cords for enhanced wear resistance and high strength characteristics.



Asia Pacific accounted for about 51% of the total caprolactam market in 2012, followed by Europe and North America. Asia Pacific is also expected to be the fastest growing regional market in terms of both caprolactam consumption and production. This can be attributed to the growing economies in this region. Skilled labor, cheap availability of raw materials, equipments, and land has resulted in Asia Pacific emerging as a key destination for caprolactam producers. Recently various manufacturers have concentrated on capacity expansion in Asia Pacific to increase their production capacities. Europe is the other major region where caprolactam consumption was very strong and is expected to grow in demand with a CAGR of about 6.4% in terms of volume from 2013 and 2019.



DSM, BASF SE, Honeywell, Ube Industries and Capro Corporation are some of the major participants in the caprolactam industry.



Caprolactam Market - Product Segment Analysis

- Nylon 6 fiber

- Nylon 6 resin



Caprolactam Market - Application Segment Analysis



Nylon 6 fiber



- Textiles

- Carpet

- Industrial yarns

- Others (fishing lines, fishing nets, bristles, surgical suture, etc.)



Nylon 6 resin



- Engineering plastic

- Packaging

- Electronics

- Others (musical strings, composites, lysine synthesis, etc.)



Caprolactam Market - Regional Analysis

- North America

- Europe

- Asia Pacific

- Rest of the World (RoW)



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