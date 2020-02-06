Dallas, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/06/2020 -- The global caprolactam market is majorly driven by the growing demand for plastics across the automotive, construction, as well as electronics & electrical industries is anticipated to be a major drivers for the caprolactam demand over the prediction period. In addition, improved properties of caprolactam such as elasticity, high strength, chemical & oil resistance, abrasion resistance, with low moisture absorbency of resins and nylon fibers is further boosting the demand for caprolactam into coming years.



On the other hand, instability in raw material cost for caprolactam production is one of the main factors expected to hamper the growth of the global caprolactam market during the prediction period. Likewise, the growing demand for caprolactam across films and engineering plastics application is likely to boost the growth of the global caprolactam market into coming years.



In addition, the huge development of the global caprolactam market is primarily owing to the rising electronics and electrical industries across the globe. Moreover, another key factor for exchanging metal parts along with plastic product is to obtain easy mass production as well as production continuity also anticipated to drive the growth of this market. However, plastics parts may be injection extruded and molded. But, after finalizing the design of the specific part, mass production is comparatively easy. Likewise, the outsourcing of manufacturing of these parts including dashboard covers and wheel rims is easy to avoid factory overheads.



The global caprolactam market is basically segmented into application, end-user, and geographical regions. In terms of application, this market is classified into nylon 6 resin and nylon 6 fiber. On considering the end-user, the global caprolactam market is categorized into industrial yarn, textile yarn, carpet fibers & staple fibers, and engineering plastics. According to the geographical viewpoint, the global caprolactam market is classified into Asia Pacific, Europe, North America, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa. Among these, the Asia Pacific region is dominated for the highest global caprolactam market share owing to the rising automotive and textile industries in regions like Japan, China, as well as South Korea.



Some of the leading service providers of the global caprolactam market are Honeywell International Inc., BASF SE, Sumitomo Chemical Co., Ltd., China Petrochemical Corporation, Shandong Haili Chemical Industry Co. Ltd., China Petrochemical Development Corporation, GradnoAzot JSC, DSM, and many others. Acquisition, expansion, agreements, and new product launches are the major strategies adopted by the top players to gain market status.



Key segments of the global caprolactam market



Application Overview, 2015-2025 (Kilo Tons) (USD Million)





- Nylon 6 Fiber



- Nylon 6 Resin





Application Overview, 2015-2025 (Kilo Tons) (USD Million)





- Textile yarn



- Industrial yarn



- Engineering Plastics



- Carpet fibers & Staple Fibers





Regional Overview, 2015-2025 (Kilo Tons) (USD Million)





- North America



- S.



- Canada



- Europe



- France



- UK



- Germany



- Rest of Europe



- Asia Pacific



- India



- Japan



- China



- Rest of APAC



- Latin America



- Brazil



- Middle East and Africa





