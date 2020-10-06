Harrisburg, NC -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/06/2020 -- The Caps and Closures Market report helps identify the biggest opportunities in Caps and Closures industry space and offers accurate latent demand forecasting that empowers quantitative decision making among Caps and Closures market players and new entrants. Investors will gain a clear insight into the dominant players in the Caps and Closures industry and their future forecasts. Furthermore, readers will get a clear perspective on the high demand and the unmet needs of consumers that will enhance the growth of the Caps and Closures market.



Top Leading Companies of Global Caps and Closures Market are Global Closure Systems, Silgan Holdings, Reynolds Group Holdings, Crown Holdings, Berry Plastics Corporation, Berlin Packaging, Guala Closures Group, Manaksia and others.



The primary function of caps and closures is to keep the container closed and the contents contained for the specified shelf life. In addition, it provides a barrier to dirt, moisture, and oxygen and keeps the product secure from undesired premature opening Caps and closures are mainly used in the packaging industry to preserve products to extend their shelf life. Caps and closures industry uses different type of materials to construct suitable product packaging, such as plastics, metals, rubber, and paperboard among others.



The leading players of the Caps and Closures industry, their market share, product portfolio, company profiles are covered in this report. The leading market players are analyzed on the basis of production volume, gross margin, market value, and price structure. The competitive market scenario among these players will help the industry aspirants in planning their strategies.



Global caps & closures industry is expected to grow over the forecast period on account of high demand from food & beverages and chemical industries. Caps & closures are used for preserving products and extending their life. Thus, global caps & closures market is expected to grow significantly. Increasing caps & closures application in home care products and cosmetics industries is further expected to augment global market growth. Increasing application in pharmaceutical industry is expected to further fuel the global caps & closures market growth. Increasing childcare products demand is expected to have a positive impact global caps & closures market. Plastics caps & closures are expected to grow at a faster rate than metal caps over the forecast period owing to its superior properties and low cost. Within metal caps, tin and aluminum are expected to witness significant growth. Extensive R&D in markets such as paper and rubber are further expected to augment global market growth in the next six years. Increasing concerns regarding biodegradability and carcinogenicity of plastics is expected to hinder the market growth over the forecast period. Stringent regulatory policies by agencies such as U.S. EPA, REACH and European Commission regarding plastics usage are expected to further pose challenges to the market growth.



On The Basis Of Product, The Caps and Closures Market Is Primarily Split Into



Easy-Open Can Ends

Metal Lug Closures

Peel-Off Foils

Plastic Screw Closures

Metal Crowns

Metal Screw Closures

Corks

Plastic Screw Closures

Others



On The Basis Of End Users/Application, This Report Covers



Beer

Wine

Bottled Water

Carbonated Soft Drinks

Others



Regional Outlook of Caps and Closures Market report includes the following geographic areas such as North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India, and ROW.



The market factors explained in the report:



Market Overview: It includes Caps and Closures Market study scope, top key players, segments, market analysis by application, market analysis by type, and other chapters that give an overview of the research study.



Executive Summary: The Caps and Closures Market report evaluated key market features, including revenue, price, capacity, capacity utilization rate, gross, production, production rate, consumption, import/export, supply/demand, cost, market share, CAGR, and gross margin. The report helps clients to spot upcoming hot market trends. We also track possible impact and disruptions which a market would witness by a particular emerging trend. Our proactive analysis helps clients to have an early mover advantage.



Key Players: This part of the Caps and Closures Market report discusses expansion plans of companies, key mergers and acquisitions, funding and investment analysis, company establishment dates, revenues of manufacturers, and their areas served and manufacturing bases.



Market Forecast: Here, the report offers a complete forecast of the global Caps and Closures Market by product, application, and region. It also offers global sales and revenue forecasts for all years of the forecast period.



The research includes historic data from 2015 to 2019 and forecasts until 2026 which makes the report an invaluable resource for industry executives, marketing, sales and product managers, consultants, analysts, and stakeholders looking for key industry data in readily accessible documents with clearly presented tables and graphs.



