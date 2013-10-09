CAPS Australia Launches Solutions to Combat Increased Industrial Energy Consumption

Welshpool, WA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/09/2013 -- Numerous industries have come to rely on both fixed and portable air compressors for generating power to operate tools, machinery and other equipment. The Ingersoll Rand name has become synonymous with compressors, their parts and the various tools used in conjunction with them due to the durability and functionality of the brand. Regardless of the manufacturer or efficiency of such equipment, research reveals compressors are the primary source of energy consumption for companies utilizing them. In order to help businesses reduce their energy consumption, CAPS Australia has launched increased efforts to provide compressed air and power generation solutions.



Paul Issai of CAPS Australia explained, "We design, manufacture and service an extensive range of solutions in compressed air and power generation for our clients. We provide routine maintenance as well as 24/7 emergency services nationwide. The most challenging situation we face in Australia is the hot, humid, dusty environment, but our clients overseas contend with a number of other issues. Our goal is to customize solutions to meet the specific needs of our clients, wherever they may operate."



As previously mentioned, energy consumption is a universal challenge for industries using air compressors. Statistics indicate each interval of 10 psig of pressure requires approximately 5 percent more power to produce. By reducing the horsepower of a standard system by only 5 percent, most companies can save an average of almost $10,000 each year in energy costs without losing productivity. "For those whose yield would be affected by such an adjustment," Issai stated, "CAPS Australia can help devise a plan to compensate in other areas of operation."



Industry statistics also show operating systems tend to lose approximately 5 percent of their initial efficiency each year without routine maintenance and repairs, driving up the cost of operation to a greater extent. CAPS Australia provides parts and service to help preserve efficiency and further reduce operating expenses. The company also supplies spare air compressor parts to help reduce downtime caused by unexpected malfunctions.



Issai concluded, "We are Australia's sole distributor of Ingersoll Rand equipment, and we are also major distributors for Neuros, Airman, Robuschi, Allmand, Conquest, Kawasaki and Kohler. Whether our clients manage a small wood shop or automotive salvage yard, they need a truck mounted compressor for a cleaning service or they operate on a much larger scale, we can provide the parts, air tool supply, service and solutions they need."



About CAPS Australia

Established in 1980, CAPS is the largest locally owned compressed air and power generation solution provider in the country. They have expanded to offer parts and services worldwide and place considerable emphasis on professional service and customer satisfaction. The company holds ISO 9001:2008 certification and is a leading distributor of major international brands. Through top quality products and engineering expertise, they provide customized solutions to meet the needs of their clients.