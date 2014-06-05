Caps & Closures Market Expected to Touch $56.6 Billion by 2018

Dallas, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/05/2014 -- According to the market research report “Caps & Closures Market by Raw Material (Plastic, Metal & Others), Applications (Food, Beverage, Personal Care & Home Care, Pharma & Industrial), Types (Plastic: Screw, Dispensing, Metal: Screw & Lug, Can Ends, Others) - Global Trends & Forecast to 2018”, the caps & closures market is estimated to grow from $42.7 billion in 2012 to $56.6 billion by 2018 with a CAGR of 4.8% through 2018. Asia-Pacific led the global market followed by North America and Europe in terms of revenue in the year 2012.



Browse 177 market data tables and 43 figures spread through 402 pages and in-depth TOC on “Caps & Closures Market - Global Trends & Forecast to 2018"



Early buyers will receive 10% customization on this report.

You can make an inquiry about this report@ http://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Enquiry_Before_Buying.asp?id=1314



Caps & closures is a dynamic sector in the packaging industry with various stake holders such as raw material suppliers, processors, packaging manufacturers, and end-user industries such as manufacturers of food, beverage, personal care products, and pharmaceuticals. As opportunities to grow in these end-use markets are immense, players are competing to launch innovative products and diversifying their product portfolio. The end-use industries and their caps & closures are interdependent markets. Shift in end-use industry in terms of new product developments, new packaging types or industry growth will directly affect the caps & closures market.



Plastic: dominant, exhibiting strong growth



The important materials used in caps & closures market are plastics (polyethylene, polypropylene), metal (aluminum, tin), paper, rubber, and cork. These raw materials are converted using various molds to manufacture different types of closures to be used in end-use applications. Consumer preferences, product characteristics, and material compatibility are essential in determining the type of material to be used. Plastic is the dominant raw material used due to its characteristics and various cost benefits offered.



Asia-Pacific: Significant market share holder and driver



Asia-Pacific has the highest market share and is estimated to grow with the fastest CAGR during the period under review. Europe is growing at a modest rate, and is driven mainly by the East European countries. ROW is also expected to experience growth in the caps & closures market in the future. The ROW is projected to exhibit rapid growth during the period under review. The four most potential nations for caps & closures market are India, China, Russia, and Brazil which are poised to exhibit the fastest growing trend



Beverage: Biggest market by applications; pharmaceutical closures exhibit the fastest growth



In the caps & closures market, pharmaceutical end-use is the fastest growing market during the forecasted period. Due to the increased awareness for public health, increasing product processing units, convenience packaging, and rising consumption of generic drugs, the pharmaceutical packaging industry is exhibiting strong gains. Following it, the personal & home care segment is estimated to be the second fastest growing market in 2013.



The report also studies various other important aspects pertaining to the market such as Porter’s analysis, competitive landscape, price analysis of raw materials, and supply chain. In addition, 18 key players of this market have also been profiled.



Browse related reports



Aseptic Packaging Market By Type (Cartons, Bottles, Bags & Pouches, Prefilled Syringes, Vials & Ampoules), By Application (Food, Beverage,& Pharmaceutical) - Global Trends & Forecast To 2018

http://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/aseptic-packaging-market-785.html



Flexible Packaging Market by End-Use (Food, Beverage, Personal Care & Pharmaceutical), Material (Polypropylene, BOPP, CPP, Polyethylene, EVOH, PA, BOPET, PVC, Aluminum, Paper, Cellulosic) - Global Trends & Forecast to 2018

http://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/flexible-packaging-market-1271.html



About MarketsandMarkets

MarketsandMarkets is a global market research and consulting company based in the U.S. We publish strategically analyzed market research reports and serve as a business intelligence partner to Fortune 500 companies across the world.



MarketsandMarkets also provides multi-client reports, company profiles, databases, and custom research services. M&M covers thirteen industry verticals, including advanced materials, automotives and transportation, banking and financial services, biotechnology, chemicals, consumer goods, energy and power, food and beverages, industrial automation, medical devices, pharmaceuticals, semiconductor and electronics, and telecommunications and IT.



We at MarketsandMarkets are inspired to help our clients grow by providing apt business insight with our huge market intelligence repository.



Contact:

Mr. Rohan

North - Dominion Plaza

17304 Preston Road

Suite 800, Dallas, TX 75252

Tel: +1-888-6006-441

Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com

Visit MarketsandMarkets Blog @ http://www.marketsandmarketsblog.com/market-reports/food-and-beverage

Connect with us on LinkedIn @ http://www.linkedin.com/company/marketsandmarkets