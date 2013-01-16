Capsiplex Available in Australia and Now Shipping

Essex, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/16/2013 -- Capsiplex is now shipping to Australia and New Zealand. The hottest diet pill in the UK is now available on the other side of the world.



Describing Capsiplex as the hottest diet pill is an accurate description as Capsiplex is made from capsicum which is red-hot chili pepper for want of another word.



The connection between capsicum and weight loss has been known for some time but it is only recently that its power has been harnessed.



Capsiplex is a fat burner and works by raising the core temperature of the body, this in turn helps to mobilse fat cells and convert them into energy rather than that transfer them to be stored for later use. The manufactures claim that with average use (this is not involving a radical new diet or exercise regime) around 280 calories can be burned per capsules.



The marketing that was used in the UK (followed by the US, Canada and most of Northern Europe) was to articulate the importance of burning the said amount of calories. It is estimated that burning 280 calories is equivalent to jogging for 25 minutes, swimming for 30 minutes or cycling for 40 minutes. 280 calories is also the rough equivalent to eating a large slice of pizza. There were several media campaigns that ran in the national, mainly UK press that graphically and some would say emphatically underlined its benefit.



When Capsiplex was first introduced to the UK market it sold a purported 50,000 unites in advance orders even before the product was shipped. After just 6 months its 1 millionth bottle was shipped, rest assured the marketing people at Capsiplex also made good use of this little snippet of data.



An Australian customer has always been able to buy Capsiplex direct from its official website but by making a dedicated site that has all the familiarities an Australian customer would expect to find has made the experience that bit more personal and profitable for both parties.



On occasions there are problems with Australian customs stopping certain products from entering the country - Capsiplex is perfectly legally and accredited, it is natural and does not contain any banned or restricted substance.



There are several promotions and active coupon codes for Capsiplex Australia customers.



