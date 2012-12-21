Capsiplex Plus Reviews for Improved Weight Loss Supplement Added to BestAppetiteSuppressantPills.com

Tempe, AZ -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/21/2012 -- Capsiplex Plus review articles have recently been added to BestAppetiteSuppressantPills.com to provide a new informative review of the improved Capsiplex weight loss supplement. Website owner, Michelle Reed tests the market’s newest appetite suppressant products and provides reviews to help others desiring to lose weight find the most effective solutions.



Like most people desiring to lose weight, Michelle Reed found herself going from product to product seeking the solution that would fulfill its marketing hype and help in her battle to lose fat. The resultant trial and error not only led her to the most effective solutions on the market, but a desire to share her findings with likeminded people. The journey led her to launch her website BestAppetiteSuppressantPills.com. Now, Reed, who is commonly known as “Dietgirl” on her website, has added a new review of Capsiplex Plus—the latest improved version of the popular weight loss supplement Capsiplex.



“Those that read my regular Capsiplex experience articles learned how it worked well as a fat burning supplement when combined with a workout program,” said Reed. “With the new review, I wanted to show how the new Capsiplex Plus will work even better than its predecessor.”



The new Capsiplex Plus reviews begin by explaining that the new improved weight loss supplement still relies on Capsicum, its main ingredient, for increasing the body’s metabolism and reducing appetite. From there the reviews discuss the main difference between the regular and new version, which is the added ingredient 5-HTP—a naturally occurring compound in the body that is required to make the neurotransmitter serotonin. Since serotonin helps regulate mood and behavior, 5-HTP may have positive effects on sleep, mood, anxiety, appetite, and carbohydrate control, with the first three scientifically proven to increase fat storage.



In addition to the new Capsiplex Plus Review, the website has two separate original Capsiplex product reviews which provide a factual description of the benefits and drawbacks of Capsiplex, and a recount of Reed’s personal story in testing the supplement. Reed also provides a detailed review of the appetite suppressant Hoodia as well as an article detailing her unique user experience.



Website visitors can also find a review of Phen375 and its appetite suppressant and fat burning properties. “My goal is to help as many people as possible lose fat,” said Reed. Many others have helped me to my current happier and healthier state of body and mind, so I want to do all that I can to return the favor via the website.” For more information, please visit http://bestappetitesuppressantpills.com/capsiplex-plus-reviews/



About BestAppetiteSuppressantPills.com

Michelle Reed, commonly referred to on her website as Dietgirl, brings her first-hand experience with many appetite suppressant pills through trial and error. Through the testing of countless products over the years, Reed now provides unbiased information on these diet pills in order to help other lose weight effortlessly. The website provides detailed article reviews of the top fat burning and appetite suppressant pills according to Reed, as well as articles detailing her personal experiences with the products.