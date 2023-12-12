Capstone Green Energy Corporation (OTC:CGRNQ) Investor Notice: Deadline in Lawsuit on December 12, 2023

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/12/2023 -- The Shareholders Foundation announced that a deadline is coming up on December 12, 2023 in the lawsuit filed for certain investors of Capstone Green Energy Corporation (OTC: CGRNQ).



Investors who purchased shares of Capstone Green Energy Corporation (OTC: CGRNQ) have certain options and there are strict and short deadlines running. Deadline: December 12, 2023. OTC: CGRNQ stockholders should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail@shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



The plaintiff alleges on behalf of purchasers of Capstone Green Energy Corporation (OTC: CGRNQ) common shares between June 14, 2021 and September 22, 2023, that the defendants violated Federal Securities Laws. More specifically, the plaintiff claims that between June 14, 2021 and September 22, 2023, the Defendants failed to disclose to investors: (1) that the Company had engaged in "bill and hold transactions" with customers; (2) that these transactions were not reported pursuant to generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"); (3) that, "as a result of apparent errors primarily related to revenue recognition associated with bill and hold transactions" the Company lacked a reasonable basis to report certain financial results and was reasonably likely to restate its financial statements; and (4) that, as a result of the foregoing, Defendant's positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.



Those who purchased shares of Capstone Green Energy Corporation (OTC: CGRNQ) have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation.



