Definition:

Capsule coffee is a single-serve vacuum-packed capsule that requires a compatible machine. The benefit of consuming a coffee capsule is that the vacuum packing ensures hygiene and prevents external agents, such as oxygen, humidity, and heat, from entering inside. Increasing usage of single-serve coffee in households, especially in North American and European regions. Consumers are willing to purchase coffee machines to recreate the cafe-style experience at home.



Analyst at AMA have conducted special survey and have connected with opinion leaders and Industry experts from various region to minutely understand impact on growth as well as local reforms to fight the situation. A special chapter in the study presents Impact Analysis of COVID-19 on Global Capsule Coffee Market along with tables and graphs related to various country and segments showcasing impact on growth trends.



Market Trend:

Rising Demand for Instant Non-Alcoholic Drinks



Market Drivers:

Increasing Popularity of Capsule Coffee among Consumers due to Its One-Time-Use and Disposable Features

Growing Demand for Capsule Coffee from the Hotels and Restaurants



Challenges:

Presence of Unorganized Market Players in the Market



Opportunities:

Consumers are Willing to Purchase Coffee Machines to Recreate the Cafe-Style Experience at Home

Increasing Demand for Capsule Coffeein Online Retail Channels



The Global Capsule Coffee Market segments and Market Data Break Down are illuminated below:

by Type (Espresso Capsules, Pure Origine Capsules, Lungo Capsules, Decaffeinato Capsules), Application (Home Use, Commercial Use), Roast (Light Roast, Medium Roast, Medium-Dark Roast, Dark Roast), Distribution Channel (Supermarkets/Hypermarkets, Specialty Stores, Online Retailing, Others), Flavour (Hazelnut, Chocolate)



Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa

Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.



