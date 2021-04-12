Capsule Endoscopy Market Size – USD 0.60 Billion in 2018, Market Growth - CAGR of 9.0%, Market Trends – Product launches and healthcare market growth
New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/12/2021 -- The Global Capsule Endoscopy Market was valued at USD 0.60 Billion in 2018 and is expected to reach USD 1.30 Billion by year 2026, at a CAGR of 9.0 %. The study covers the capsule endoscopy procedure used for the medical examination of various chronic diseases. Endoscopic capsules are available for a variety of endoscopy processes ranging from gastrointestinal tract inspection, respiratory tract inspection, reproductive tract inspection, etc. Modern capsule endoscopy process is disrupting the market by enabled to have a 360-degree view of the medical inspection.
Rising prevalence of chronic diseases, gastrointestinal infections, peptic ulcers, bowel tumors, abdominal bleeding would result in the growth of the capsule endoscopy market globally. Significant focus of healthcare companies on development of modern technology in capsule endoscopy, availability of public as well private funds for research, and favorable regulatory scenario, are some of the key factors propelling market growth in the industry. However, cost associated in the procedure, availability of other medical examination procedures like ultrasound, global supply chain of the associated equipment, are the major hinderances that would affect the growth of the capsule endoscopy market during 2019-2026.
Further key findings from the report suggest:
Capsule Endoscopy market is growing at a CAGR of 10.1 % in Asia Pacific followed by North America and Europe, with 9 % and 8.7 % CAGR, respectively. High disease prevalence across the globe is the key factor to accelerate the market growth during forecast period across all regions.
Among the various components of this industry, capsule endoscopy takes up the majority market share, which is around 50 %, the rest is accounted by data recording devices and workstations.
The global capsule endoscopy equipment market is dominated by established giants. New entrants have a good scope to come up with technical advancements in the existing products however, good sources of funding needed.
Ageing population, beyond 65 years of age is expected to rise substantially from the previous decade, which lays down a lucrative opportunity for the market.
Asia Pacific is expected to account for the 19.7% of the global capsule endoscopy Developing nations such China, and India are likely to witness high growth for the period.
Penetration level of healthcare facilities into the untapped regions across the globe would hinder the growth of the capsule endoscopy market.
Rising rate of various chronic diseases like cancer, is going to be one of the most important drivers of the market.
Key participants include Olympus Corporation, RF System Lab, Given Imaging Ltd., Chongqing Jinshan Science & Technology Company, Fujifilm Corporation, Intromedic Co Ltd., CapsoVision Inc.
Get a sample of the report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/sample-enquiry-form/1674
For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data has segmented the capsule endoscopy market on the basis of product type, application type, component type, end use, and region:
By Product Type (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2026)
Colonic capsule
Bowel capsule
Esophageal capsule
By Application Type (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2026)
Gastrointestinal tract
Respiratory tract
Female reproductive tract
Ear
Urinary tract
By Component Type (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2026)
Wireless Capsule
Image recorder
Image workstation
By End Use (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2026)
Hospital
Clinic
Research centers
Others
Regional Outlook (Revenue in USD Million; 2016–2026)
North America
S.
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Spain
Italy
Rest of the Europe
Asia Pacific
China
India
Japan
Rest of Asia-Pacific
Middle East & Africa
Latin America
Brazil
Key Highlights of the Report:
In-depth examination of the latest market trends, including drivers, opportunities, threats, constraints, challenges, and future growth prospects
Regional and country-wise market size estimation for the forecast period
Key pricing strategies of the regional market players
Demand & supply gap analysis
Competitive landscape analysis
Brief summary of the key strategies, financial positions, and recent developments of the leading companies
Company profiling of the leading market players
Precise assessment of the revenue shares of the top market players
Strategic recommendations for new market entrants
Request customization of the report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/request-customization-form/1674
Table of Contents:
Chapter 1. Market Synopsis
1.1. Market Definition
1.2. Research Scope & Premise
1.3. Methodology
1.4. Market Estimation Technique
Chapter 2. Executive Summary
2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2018 – 2026
Chapter 3. Indicative Metrics
3.1. Rising prevalence of chronic diseases
3.2. Increasing incidences of various cancers.
3.3. Global burden of gastrointestinal diseases
3.4. Rising worldwide ageing population
Chapter 4. Capsule Endoscopy Segmentation & Impact Analysis
Chapter 5. Capsule Endoscopy Market By Product Type Insights & Trends
Chapter 6. Capsule Endoscopy Market By Application Type Insights & Trends
Chapter 7. Capsule Endoscopy Market By Component Type Insights & Trends
Chapter 8. Capsule Endoscopy Market By End Use Insights & Trends
Chapter 9. Capsule Endoscopy Market Regional Outlook
Chapter 10. Competitive Landscape
Chapter 11. Company Profiles
11.1. Olympus Corporation
11.1.1. Company Overview
11.1.2. Financial Performance
11.1.3. Product Length Benchmarking
11.1.4. Strategic Initiatives
11.2. RF System Lab
11.2.1. Company Overview
11.2.2. Financial Performance
11.2.3. Product Length Benchmarking
11.2.4. Strategic Initiatives
11.3. Given Imaging Ltd.
11.3.1. Company Overview
11.3.2. Financial Performance
11.3.3. Product Length Benchmarking
11.3.4. Strategic Initiatives
11.4. Chongqing Jinshan Science & Technology Company
11.4.1. Company Overview
11.4.2. Financial Performance
11.4.3. Product Length Benchmarking
11.4.4. Strategic Initiatives
11.5. Fujifilm Corporation
11.5.1. Company Overview
11.5.2. Financial Performance
11.5.3. Product Length Benchmarking
11.5.4. Strategic Initiatives
11.6. Intromedic Co Ltd.
11.6.1. Company Overview
11.6.2. Financial Performance
11.6.3. Product Length Benchmarking
11.6.4. Strategic Initiatives
11.7. CapsoVision Inc.
11.7.1. Company Overview
11.7.2. Financial Performance
11.7.3. Product Length Benchmarking
11.7.4. Strategic Initiatives
Continued…..
Thank you for reading our report. For further information or query regarding the report or its customization, please connect with us. Our team will ensure you get a report well-suited to your needs.