Capsule Endoscopy Market Is Estimated to Reach at a CAGR 8.7% During the Forecast Period (2023-2030)

The growing demand for minimally invasive diagnostic procedures is a key factor driving the growth of the capsule endoscopy market. Capsule endoscopy is a non-invasive procedure that does not require sedation, and can provide detailed images of the digestive tract without the need for endoscopy. This makes it an attractive option for patients and healthcare providers alike, and is driving the market's growth.



Another factor driving the growth of the capsule endoscopy market is the increasing prevalence of digestive disorders such as Crohn's disease, ulcerative colitis, and gastrointestinal bleeding. These conditions often require detailed imaging of the digestive tract, and capsule endoscopy is an effective diagnostic tool for these conditions.



By Product



- Capsule Endoscope

- Systems



By Application



- Crohn's Disease

- OGIB (obscure GI tract bleeding)

- Small Intestine Tumor



By End-User



- Hospitals

- Ambulatory surgery centers



The capsule endoscopy market is segmented by application, end-user, and geography. By application, the market is divided into small bowel, large bowel, and esophagus. The small bowel segment is expected to hold the largest share of the market, due to the increasing demand for diagnostic procedures for small bowel disorders.



By end-user, the capsule endoscopy market is segmented into hospitals, clinics, and diagnostic centers. Hospitals are expected to hold the largest share of the market, due to the increasing demand for advanced diagnostic procedures and the growing number of patients being treated in hospitals.



Geographical Analysis



The growing preference for minimally invasive screening procedures and the adoption of technologically advanced products and systems. Furthermore, improved healthcare infrastructure and rising awareness about the early detection of diseases such as gastrointestinal disorders, Ambulatory surgery centers, and other chronic conditions are driving market growth in the region.



Geographically, the capsule endoscopy market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Rest of the World. North America is expected to hold the largest share of the market, due to the presence of a large number of leading players in the region and the increasing demand for advanced diagnostic procedures. Asia-Pacific is expected to grow at the fastest rate, due to the growing demand for minimally invasive diagnostic procedures and the increasing prevalence of digestive disorders in the region.



Competitive Landscape



Some of the key players are Given Imaging (Medtronic Plc), Olympus Corporation, IntroMedic, Co. Ltd., Chongqing Jinshan Science & Technology (Group) Co., Ltd., CapsoVision, RF System lab, Check-Cap, Advin Health Care



