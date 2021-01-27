New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/27/2021 -- Capsule Endoscopy Market with key Business Factors and Insights



Capsule endoscopy is a procedure that makes use of a tiny wireless camera that helps to capture images of the gastrointestinal, abdominal, reproductive, and respiratory tract. One of the significant factors of capsule endoscopy is that it can record the entire endoscopy in the form of a video, which can be viewed later in detail during the diagnosis. The global Capsule Endoscopy Market is predicted to escalate to USD 1.28 billion by 2027 from USD 0.70 billion in 2019, with a CAGR of 9.1% through the forecast period. The CAGR of the market for the coming years to 2027 has been estimated based on a detailed assessment of the market with authentic and relevant information pertaining to the different segments of the sector. The driving and restraining factors prevailing in the industry have been studied to predict their impact on the growth of the Capsule Endoscopy Market in the coming years.



This is the only report that is inclusive of the current effect of the coronavirus on the market and its future trends. The coronavirus has widely impacted the world economy, and its aftereffects are elucidated in detail in the report for the Capsule Endoscopy market.



The report also evaluates other pivotal market aspects including revenue generated, demand and supply dynamics, market value, CAGR, pricing volatility, market share, import/export status, expenditure, and rates of production and consumption, among others. Numerous analytical tools have been employed in this report to predict the potential expansion of the market. The report gives market estimates derived by using both top-down and bottom-up approaches.



It provides an elaborate breakdown of critical market statistics, market estimation, and profiles of leading players operating in the global Capsule Endoscopy industry.



In market segmentation by manufacturers, the report covers the following companies-: Olympus Corporation, RF System Lab, Given Imaging Ltd., Chongqing Jinshan Science & Technology Company, Fujifilm Corporation, Intromedic Co Ltd., CapsoVision Inc., and Others



Market Drivers

The rising occurrence of chronic gastrointestinal and abdominal diseases, peptic ulcers and bowel tumors, the increasing demand for minimally invasive endoscopy techniques, and favorable government norms are some of the essential key factors boosting the growth of the capsule endoscopy market. Healthcare companies focusing on the development of advanced capsule endoscopy technologies, funds, and support from private and public sectors for research purposes and the favorable regulatory schemes are increasing the market demand for capsule endoscopy. The technological advances and adoption of capsule endoscopy in artificial intelligence and robotic technology are expected to boost the market growth.



Capsule Endoscopy product types, applications, geographies, and end-user industries are the key market segments that are comprised in this study. The report speculates the prospective growth of the different market segments by studying the current market standing, performance, demand, production, sales, and growth prospects existing in the market.



The segmentation included in the report is beneficial for readers to capitalize on the selection of appropriate segments for the Capsule Endoscopy sector and can help companies in deciphering the optimum business move to reach their desired business goals.



In market segmentation by Type of Capsule Endoscopy, the report covers-

Colonic capsule

Bowel capsule

Esophageal capsule



In market segmentation by applications of the Capsule Endoscopy, the report covers the following uses-

Gastrointestinal tract

Respiratory tract

Female reproductive tract

Ear

Urinary tract

Other applications



Regional Analysis

The Capsule Endoscopy Market in the Asia Pacific region is propelling at a CAGR of 10.1%, followed by North America at 9% and Europe at 8.7%. The high prevalence of diseases globally is the primary factor for the market growth. The Asia Pacific region is expected to hold its dominance during the projection period due to the speedy expansion of the healthcare services and industry in this region. The rising cases of gastrointestinal diseases are predicted to boost the market in the APAC region.



To summarize, the global Capsule Endoscopy market report studies the contemporary market to forecast the growth prospects, challenges, opportunities, risks, threats, and the trends observed in the market that can either propel or curtail the growth rate of the industry. The market factors impacting the global sector also include provincial trade policies, international trade disputes, entry barriers, and other regulatory restrictions.



