Capsules & Closures Market Estimates Industry Size, Share, Trends and Future Growth Study Analysis by 2020-2025

Los Angeles, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/09/2020 -- Previously, corks, bottle caps, and screw caps were used on the top of the containers by the end-user industries to prevent the liquid from spreading out. Now, Capsules and Closures have emerged as an integral part of the closure choice. They fins application in the packaging of various products including wine, spirits, ready-to-drink, beer and cider, juices, and water. Manufacturers are coming up with varied range of closures and design technologies to help the end-user industries protect their brands and fuel their sales.



Need for Effective Packaging Solutions to Drive the Demand for Capsules and Closures



Increasing awareness regarding product safety and security to drive the demand for effective packaging solutions, Capsules and Closures being one of them. Shift in the preference among the end-user industries from conventional 'cork' sealing to convenient Capsules and Closures is driving the market for Capsules & Closures. Due to growing trend of veganism among the population, demand for wines has witnessed a surge, thus positively influencing the growth of Capsules & Closures market. New product development and technological and design advancements are positively influencing the Capsules & Closures market growth.



Market Players to Introduce Novel Capsule Designs in Future



Some of the key market players of the global Capsules & Closures market are Amcor Ltd., Becton, AptarGroup, Inc., Dickinson and Company, Berry Global Group, Inc., Bemis Co. Inc., DS Smith Plc, RPC Group PLC, Tetra Laval, Sonoco Products Co., WestRock Company, and WS Packaging Group, Inc.



Get PDF template of this report: https://www.qyrconsulting.com/request-sample/8268



Market Segmentation



By Material



? Plastics



? Metals



By Product Type



? Dispensing



? Screw-On



? Liquid Carton



? Aerosol Sprays



? Lotion Pumps



? Roll-On Pilfer-Proof



? Non-Refillable



? Easy-Open



? Crown



? Corks & Stoppers



By End User



? Food



? Beverages



? Cosmetics & Personal Care



? Pharmaceutical & Healthcare



? Homecare



Though plastic is common, usage of metal is likely to witness traction for the manufacturing of Capsules & Closures as it offers rigidity, stability, along with portraying a superior image of the product to the consumers. Also, metal caps ensure longer shelf-life of food and beverage products. Application of Capsules & Closures is likely to increase in the food and beverages sector owing to increasing demand for packaged consumables and need for effective packaging solution.



By Region



Although demand for packaged food products and bottled beverages is high in North America, the market researchers have anticipated that Asia Pacific could create lucrative prospects for the manufacturers of Capsules and Closures. This is attributed to surge in the number of wine consumers and demand for packaged food products. China and India are significantly contributing to the regional market growth.



For More Inquiry to Buy the Report: https://www.qyrconsulting.com/checkout/8268



About QYR Consulting

QYR Consulting established as a research firm in 2007 and have since grown into a trusted brand amongst many industries. Over the years, we have consistently worked toward delivering high-quality customized solutions for wide range of clients ranging from ICT to healthcare industries. With over 50,000 satisfied clients, spread over 80 countries, we have sincerely strived to deliver the best analytics through exhaustive research methodologies.