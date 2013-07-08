Captain Mike Whitley Sails Pescador III

Destin, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/08/2013 -- Captain Mike Whitley is in charge of setting sail on the Pescador III. This 50-foot fishing boat is taken out on tours daily. With a maximum capacity of 16 people, the Pescador III is a great choice for anyone planning a family or business trip. The Pescador III can be booked to accommodate your party. This boat was specially designed to accommodate bottom fishing and trolling fishing.



Book The Pescador III For A Fishing Trip



This boat is a popular choice when it comes to fishing trips because it comes equipped with all the equipment necessary for a day of fishing. Even the fishing license necessary is included in the boat rental. The only things you need to bring are food and drink….and a cooler to hold the fish you catch. Don’t forget suntan lotion to prevent burns. When you return to the dock The Pescador III’s First Mate is able and willing to clean and bag any fish that was caught during the expedition.



Background of The Pescador III



The Pescador III is a custom-built 50’ Sportfisher. She has a reputation for helping anglers catch King Mackerel, Snapper and Amberjack fish. The most memorable fish that has ever been caught on this boat is “95lb Yellowfin Tuna.”



About Captain Whitley

Captain Mike Whitley is well-known and respected throughout the fishing community. In addition, he is a United States military veteran and he supports the U.S. Troops in everything they do to protect the country and defend his rights and the rights of all other Americans. Mike became a captain is because he loves to fish and loves to see the joy fishing brings to the people he serves on The Pescador III.



Media Contact

