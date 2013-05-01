Pollution Kills Marine Life, Hurts Economy

Clearwater, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/01/2013 -- Why do enormous clouds of algae grow in the Gulf of Mexico? Each year this phytoplankton bloom, know as red tide, threatens to cripple the Gulf's economy and destroy marine populations. In the latter months of 2012 and through the beginning of 2013, this fear was realized in Southwest Florida. A devastating fifty mile algae bloom appeared from the mouth of Charlotte Harbor up to the mouth of Tampa Bay. Red tide normally occurs in the summer when the stagnant Gulf waters reach near ninety degrees or more, but unlike any previous phytoplankton growth, this latest stretch of polluted water spread as the sea temperatures cooled.



Scientists agree that modest red tides are a naturally occurring event in the Gulf, but it is widely acknowledged that fertilizer runoff into the coastal waters plays a major factor in its growth and spread. Ingredients that make land based vegetation grow also make phytoplankton reproduce. Currently, pollution is strengthening red tide and fortifying its resilience. Tourism, the fishing industry, the endangered manatee and other types of marine life, specifically the roe mullet, were the main casualties of the latest occurrence.



Tourism flourishes in the winter for the Florida Gulf Coast, but this past season brought a shocking surprise to the vacationing Northerners. When red tide appears the beach air becomes unbreathable, burning swimmers' eyes, while releasing a nauseating stench and painting a picture of despair. The sight of all the dead sea animals is a depression not conducive to unwinding on vacation. Under such conditions, visitors do not participate in local economies. Many communities saw a loss in revenue due to the latest phytoplankton bloom.



The fishing industry was also hit very hard. Charter operators, like fourth generation professional fisherman, Captain Rick Reddick, were unable to take clients fishing into the waters polluted by this tide. When vacationers smelt and saw this toxicity, they did not spend money on boating excursions with his company, Tampa Fishing Charters.



Each year hundreds of commercial fishermen travel to the West Coast of Florida for roe mullet season. These fish eggs are a delicatessen in the Middle East and Asia. Their exportation results in an annual multimillion dollar industry. The season is short lasting around six weeks, but this year’s algae bloom ended it prematurely. Mullet live in the inshore or backwater estuaries and only travel into the Gulf to spawn. Their movement takes place during the full moon periods and on approaching cold fronts. This fifty mile stretch of red tide manifested in the heart of the mullet spawning migration. When the fish swam out the passes and inlets, fishermen could see them suffocating in the polluted water. Fertilized phytoplankton makes our oceans unbreathable for underwater sea life. It is estimated that red tide killed more mullet than all the commercial fishermen combined this past year. Life long commercial captains frequently agreed that 2012-13 was the worst season of their lives.



The West Indian Manatee, an endangered species highly protected by state and federal governments, was another casualty of the algae bloom. To date 241 of Florida's manatees suffocated in the polluted water. Since our coastal ecosystems are so sensitive, the obvious question is why is fertilization for non-farming purposes permitted? Red tide is not going anywhere, and although this latest bloom appears to be diminishing, human beings have a responsibility to care for our sensitive estuaries. Is having a green healthy lawn more important than clean oceans?



About Captain Rick Reddick

Rick grew up fishing the Tampa Bay area and has over 30 years of inshore, offshore, & freshwater experience in the commercial sector, the charter profession, and recreational fishing. He has fished waters ranging from Columbia, South America all the way north to Charleston, S.C. Being born and raised in the Tampa Bay area, he knows these waters well. While Rick’s father, grandfather and grandmother taught him much about fishing, his cousin Captain Jerry Rathey and Jerry’s father Captain Pete Rathey trained Rick to be a professional captain and fisherman. Jerry & Pete have been professionally fishing the Tampa Bay Area since the 1930?s and Rick has been able to glean from their wealth of knowledge. Rick has taught fishing seminars, been on the cover of fishing magazines and has been featured on TV Shows.