Captains Cove Offers Lake View Holiday Experience with Loads of Adventure and Activities

Gippsland Lakes, VIC -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/07/2013 -- Captains Cove offers excellent accommodation for those adventurous and nature loving travelers. The Captain’s Cove Waterfront Apartments are centrally located from where different tourist attractions can be accessed easily. The hotel staff would guide the tourists with the local activities such as fishing and boating. There are many fishing spots that can be reached by land as well as through boats. Those who come on private boats, there are convenient parking spots for boats, cars as well as trailers. There are designated areas for boat washing and maintenance as well.



The residents at Captain’s Cove can avail exclusive rates with most of the companies that provide boats for rent. The residents can get fantastic boats at great prices with no long term rental requirements. The boats can also be tied at the hotel pier just in case they want to keep the boat for a few more days or during their entire stay. Residents can go on fishing expedition and catch their favorite fish. Alternatively they can also use the Barbeque on the front deck to enjoy their freshly caught fish. Family holidays can turn out to be adventurous, exciting and above all memorable.



Captain Cove is an excellent choice for tourist accommodation in Australia. Tourists can choose from 1, 2 or 3 bedroom apartments. There are 3 bedroom and 2 bathroom luxurious, fully self contained waterfront holiday apartments at Captain Clove. The resorts are well equipped with exciting features such as heated indoor swimming pools, tennis courts, kayaks, boat wash area, stand up paddle boards, Wi-Fi and many others. Paynesville has a lot to offer to its visitors apart from boating and fishing. Water skiing, swimming, sailing, rail trail for bike riding, restaurants, wineries, Buchan caves and a lot more of nature’s wonders can be found right here. Captains Cove is an Absolute Waterfront Accommodation on the Gippsland Lakes with a perfect lake view.



To know more about Paynesville Waterfront Apartments, Boating and Fishing activities visit website http://lakesentrancehotel.captainscove.com.au/fishing-paynesville.aspx



About http://www.captainscove.com.au

Captains Cove, www.captainscove.com.au based at Australia is a luxury accommodation provider for the tourists and holiday makers who visit Paynesville. The site offers various types of accommodation such as resorts and apartments along with tourist information such as tariffs and local activities like boating and fishing.



Media Contact

Media Relations – Captains Cove Waterfront Apartments

Address: 19 Mitchell Street, Paynesville, Gippsland Lakes, Australia 3880

Phone: 03-5156-7223

Email address: infome@captainscove.com.au

Website URL: http://lakesentrancehotel.captainscove.com.au/fishing-paynesville.aspx