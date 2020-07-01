Captcha Scripts Boosts the Gig Economy by Introducing Data Entry Jobs for Freelancers

Glasgow, Scotland -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/01/2020 -- The COVID era has given a major boost to the gig economy. The rules of working from home have become common knowledge while there has been a paradigm shift in the way work from home has been looked at. However, in such difficult times, one of the most popular companies that have not only survived but also has given the gig economy a major boost is the Captcha Scripts. The company has profited from the work from the home scheme and has expanded its workforce manifold.



Talking about the increase in the workforce, the company has added freelance data entry enthusiasts. The company provides data entry jobs right from the comfort of the home and hence has garnered love from all across the globe. The company recognizes and types captchas for its clients. While captchas may seem mundane and irrelevant, the feature saves the websites from being crashed.



As per the company's mission, there are millions of individuals that need to access websites in real-time. However, with Captcha Scripts in place, these problems are solved in real-time by connecting one of the experts from the community to the client.



The company takes pride in its mode of operation. On the other hand, the simple structure of the entire process delights freelancers all across the globe. As per the details, it is quite easy to join and start earning from the website.



All you need is an internet connection and a desktop or laptop to work on it. Register on the site and you are good to go. The website pulls requests from millions of clients spread all across the globe and the freelancer is supposed to fill the Captcha and revert back to the client.



The freelancer is paid based on the number of correct entries.



In a recent interview with the Chief Executive Officer of the company, the impressive statistics came into limelight. The company boasts of One million total members with an average of 164 thousand active membersevery time. On top of it, more than 100 million dollars have been made on the platform. In addition to it, more than five thousand new members join every day.



The CEO seemed impressed with his stats and seemed optimistic about the growth of the company. The CEO discussed plans for growth and how he made this far in the journey. The CEO also emphasized the culture of the company and it has evolved over the years.



As per the executive, the employees are laid the paramount importance. Some of the perks that the company highlights to attract the finest talents include high weekly income, flexibility in working hours, 24 hours support, and easy payment methods. This indeed has worked in favor of the company as it has grown all across the world.



About Captcha Scripts

Captcha Scripts is a primer data entry company that helps millions of individuals all across the globe with security issues. The company works with millions of freelancers remotely and helps them carry out their job remotely and flexibly.



Media Contact

support@captchascripts.com

https://captchascripts.com