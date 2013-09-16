Capture Extreme Outdoor Moments with F9 Action Camera

Shenzhen, China -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/16/2013 -- China, 16th September, 2013: Car Cameras is an online enterprise that manufactures consumer electronics. With over 8 years of experience in OEM and ODM, the company’s main products are video recorders, car cameras, car DVR, car video recorders, driving recorders, car black box, car GPS tracker, GPS receiver, and GPS navigation, among a number of other similar products. Although located in Shenzhen, the company offers its services across the world. The company has had over 4 years experience in overseas export and is quickly growing to be one of the most reliable manufacturers and suppliers in consumer electronics.



One of the featured products on the website is the F9 Action Camera Mini Sport DV Waterproof HD Camcorder Flashlight Bicycle Helmet Camera. It has been described as one of the best action cameras suitable for a variety of outdoor activities. According to the website, the F9 Helmet Camera has been designed for, “hardcore skaters, bikers, base jumpers, snowboarders or anyone who wants to capture high definition videos of their most extreme moments.” This particular helmet camera allows members to enjoy outdoor activities to the fullest and secure those unforgettable moments digitally without causing themselves any injury whatsoever.



The main features of the F9 Action Camera Mini Sport DV Waterproof HD Camcorder Flashlight Bicycle Helmet Camera is that it waterproof and suitable to all kinds of extreme weather, it is small and lightweight to make it easy to carry around, it comprises of an aluminum shell that makes it sturdy enough to endure all kinds of risks, and it offers a full HD 1080p video, a photo resolution of 2592*1944, and supports up to 32GB Micro SD card. Further, the camera is now available at a wholesale rate of only $ 76.00.



Car Cameras assures its customers that its products are CE and FCC certified. The company has passed ISO 9001 international quality management system and can therefore guarantee the high quality of its products. Car Cameras is constantly trying to develop and improve its current products to create new service electronics. Along with excellent quality products the company aims to deliver high customer care services. In fact, the company’s objective is to exceed customer expectations. It achieves this through its cost effective prices, fast and secure shipping, and a promise to offer 24/7 customer service.



To know more about purchasing Action cameras, video recorders, car cameras, GPS receivers, car GPS trackers, car video recorders, and car black box visit http://www.cheapcarcamera.com/



About Car Cameras

Car Cameras is an online business that manufactures and supplies consumer electronics. It specializes in producing video recorders, car cameras, GPS navigation, car video recorders and other similar products. The company is located in Shenzhen but is quickly developing as a well known global brand.



Media Contact:

Carcameras

Address: 906#, NO.7, Li Yu Tang

Da Lang, Long Hua, Shenzhen, China

Post code: 518109

Tel: 0755-83268612 Fax: 0755-83268603

Email: cardvr@cheapcarcamera.com

URL: http://www.cheapcarcamera.com/

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