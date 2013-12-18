Capture His Heart and Make Him Love You Forever Review and Members Area Tour

Los Angeles, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/18/2013 -- Relationship Expert Deborah Reynolds has done something that nobody else has though to do yet, and actually purchased 'Capture his Heart by Claire Casey', and shown users what the product ACTUALLY consists of!



“I was upset” Said Deborah, “there are all these fake reviews of this product all over the internet that don’t really tell me ANYTHING about the product itself or what I’m getting access to” she continued,



Deborah decided to change that, she purchased the product herself in order to do the FIRST proper review of Capture his Heart that the internet has seen to date.



Inside the review, Deborah reveals to us the main contents of the course - AND the fact that it comes with a ton of unannounced bonuses as well!



Inside the members area there are 4 sections:



Part 1: Unlocking His Head (and Looking Inside)

Part 2: Unleashing Your Inner Siren

Part 3: Holy Sh*t, It’s Working! Now What?

Part 4: Keep Him Panting at Your Feet… Forever!



BESIDES the main guide, Deborah reveals that members get a WHOLE lot more:



- They get Claire Caseys "Capture His Heart..." step-by-step guide to finding and keeping the man of your dreams

- Access to members only forum - chat with other women taking the course!

- A ton of audio & video training (over 20 hours in total)



Free Bonus Guides so good, I'm surprised they're included for members at no additional charge:

- Claire's "Dump Radar" Worksheet

- Claire's "Is He The One?" Checklist

- “Magnetically Attract Wonderful Men” with Matthew Hussey

- Bonus Interviews with Relationship Experts

- Membership to their relationship newsletter, sent weekly with fresh new content

- Much, Much more...



You can see her FULL review here, with members area screen shots and more: http://relationship-builder.net/claire-casey-capture-his-heart-review/



About Deborah Reynolds

Deborah Reynolds (http://relationship-builder.net) is a relationship expert and author, dealing mostly with relationship advice for women. You can read more about her and her work at Relationship-Builder.net