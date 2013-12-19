Capture Still Images on a Screen with Screen Capture App

Seattle, WA -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/19/2013 -- Free Picture Solutions has developed an innovative application named Screen Capture to catch still images from the screen of the user. This application is considered a simple but powerful tool in the specific field of image capturing. For capturing images, a number of options are provided in Free Screen Capture. People who are interested in knowing more about this software application can download it for free from the website Download.com.



Users of this application can also draw circles, lines or rectangles with the help of pencil tools and other editing tools. Prospective customers are suggested to go through the reviews and recommendations provided by existing users before making the final decision for download. Those who are on the lookout for a small application for screen capturing can rely on the functions delivered by Free Screen Capture.



The website says, “The key features of Free Screen Capture are: capture full screen or custom region images of your PC screen, edit your captured image in a complete image editing environment, draw line, rectangle, circle and free shapes.”



Download.com offers Free Screen Capture with specifications like version: 1.0 and file size: 3.24 MB. The application is said to be compatible with different operating systems including Microsoft Windows Server 2008, Windows NT, Windows XP, Windows Vista, Windows 8, Windows 2000, Windows 98, Windows Me, Windows 2003 and Windows 7.



Complete features along with other specifications are also listed on the website to assist new downloaders. Free Picture Solutions has several years of experience in delivering high quality software application tools. This new app for capturing screen images appears to be one of the best among other related tools.



To get more information about Free Screen Capture, visit http://download.cnet.com/Free-Screen-Capture/3000-13571_4-76038565.html



About Free Picture Solutions

Free Picture Solutions offers a number of user-friendly software applications exclusively to serve the requirements of designers as well as artists. This software development company offers sophisticated tools to customers free of cost.



Media Contact

Free Picture Solutions

Email: support@freepicturesolutions.com

URL: http://www.freepicturesolutions.com