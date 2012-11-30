Capture Your Luxurious Christmas Engagement in Print

Beverly Hills, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/30/2012 -- Christmas is a time to remember, and many couples are looking for the perfect way to announce their new engagement to their families and friends. There is now a unique and elegant way to make phenomenal engagement memories that will last a lifetime. One fabulous new way to do just that is by participating in a lavish jet-setter package that includes being chauffeured around either romantic San Francisco, New York or the amazing Beverly Hills.



The newly engaged couple will participate in a phenomenal romantic Holiday experience that can be tailored to fit the desires of the happy couple. On top of the fabulous day or evening touring the city of choice, the participants are also paired with a professional photographer who captures all of the awesome Holiday happenings of the engaged couple on film. The couple is then paired with a magazine designer who takes the photographs, along with the stories that go with the pictures, and puts them all together in a magnificently personalized Christmas engagement magazine to capture the essence of the jetsetter event and the couple's new life together.



The magnificent and romantic magazine, designed in honor of the happy couple, is then produced digitally and in print to be shared with family and friends. This is the perfect way to announce the new engagement to loved ones, and the magazine will be cherished by the happy couple for years to come. Not only will it be shared now, it can also be taken out and shared for many Christmases and anniversaries to come. This is the perfect way to share that forever kind of love with generations to come.



Hopelessly Romantic Media Productions offers the jet-setters package to capture high society Holiday engagements in a uniquely elegant manner to share with family and friends. Weddings are an extremely exciting event, and coupling the engagement or big event with Christmas makes it that much more special.



For couples interested in learning more about this magnificent engagement announcement opportunity, contact the concierge services department at Hopelessly Romantic Magazine by phone at 800-283-6157 or via internet at http://www.hopelesslyromanticmagazine.com/Concierge.html. Hopelessly Romantic Magazine's 'Engaged' Magazine will be available, December 01, 2012.



Victoria Napolitano

Hopelessly Romantic Media Productions

8002836157