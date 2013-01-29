Car Accident Report to Ensure Safety

Guangdong, China -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/29/2013 -- The carcameradvr.com website provides information about the DVR, the latest technology to be implemented in cars, which can be used as a GPS navigator as well as a car accident report provider. The website has a range of car accident report monitors, but this is a comprehensive package that can provide the reader with a clear idea so as to what the function and utility of this package is.



One can use the website to buy a lot of technology related to cars, such as GPS navigation systems, car DVRs, etc. The X300 Car Camera DVR, listed on this website, is a tool that can be used by a person to record a car accident. It will not only provide one with a comprehensive report of all that has been damaged in the car, it will also make it possible for accident claims for insurance to be solved in an easier way.



The car DVR comes with a 2.7 inch LCD panel display. It also supports audio recording and playback. The camera has 2 pcs of CMOS sensors as well. There is a built- in clock that can record the time of the accident as well. The video size provided by the DVR would be around 1280x 480 and 640 x 480. There is a 64 GB or a 32 GB memory card attached to the system. The system supports almost all types of video files so one would is not required to load another player to open and watch videos. The DVR comes with a built in lithium battery that has a long life as well.



The car accident report system does have a lot of other features as well, including television output, external power supply, built in micro speaker, multi language integration, new car camera, etc. The system requirements needed for this gadget includes MAC OS x above 10.3.6 or Windows 2000/ Vista/ XP/ Windows 7.



The car offers a lot of features and it is perfectly capable of providing car accident reports in a lucid and comprehensive manner, which draws so much attention to it. In order to learn more about this DVR system or to look for some other options, one can visit the webpage, http://www.carcameradvr.com/x3000-car-camera-dvr-for-car-accident-report-p-103.html#.UO4jgm-TxaA