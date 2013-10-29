Car Battery Assist- the Best Local Mobile Car Start Up Service

Herts, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/29/2013 -- A dedicated and zealous company, Car Battery Assist, is a unique service that is involved in providing convenience and assistance to people with regards to flat batteries or car battery replacement services. Many a times, people get stranded in the middle of nowhere and when they get into the car, it refuses to start because of flat battery. At Car Battery Assist, they completely understand the waning feeling a person goes through during such a situation and that is why it presents its customers with the local mobile jump-start service. It also offers Car Battery Replacement Service at your doorstep, you do not need to remove time to go to the garage and get it replaced anymore.



The main highlights of the Local Mobile Jump Start Service include:-

- Hassle-free process

- Steadfast response

- Free Battery Test

- 24/7 service available



The main highlights of the Mobile Car Battery Replacement Service include:-

- Doorstep service available

- Same day fitting available

- Batteries to fit one’s budget

- Guarantee with every battery

- 30 day workmanship guarantee



Car Battery Assist endeavors to have your back on the road always whenever you get stuck on your way. In just one call a team member will arrive at the location and perform an absolutely free battery test. Flat battery does not always mean that you need a replacement. If the battery passes the test, then they will attempt to jump-start the car.



Car Assist Battery offers its services in Watford, Harrow and surrounding areas.



If you have been noticing that your battery is struggling to start or has completely given up, then you need a new battery. But in today’s fast-moving lives, it is hard to find time to take your car to the garage, that’s when the mobile battery replacement service comes to one’s rescue. Same day service is available from Monday to Friday for bookings made before 2 pm. They fit both Varta and PowerBatt batteries.



“My car broke down and I was alone. Thank God for Car Battery Assist, within no time they there to assist me.” Says Marley K. (a satisfied Car Battery Assist’s customer).



About Car Battery Assist

Started in October 2013 by Ray Barnes with a 6 years experience in the same field decided to set up a service that individually specializes in car batteries. The main aim is to offer a quick and friendly service to get people back on the road.



Media Contact:

Name: Ray Barnes

Email Id: help@carbatteryassist.co.uk

Phone Number: 07939663203

http://www.carbatteryassist.co.uk