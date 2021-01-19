New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/19/2021 -- Car Bumper Market



A car bumper, also known as an automotive bumper, is a bar fitted onto the front or backside of a car that prevents the car body from the shock of collision with any obstacle or other vehicles. The car bumper enhances the vehicle's safety in cases of collision or crash, minimizes its repair costs, and, thus, protects occupants' lives. Car bumpers are generally made of wood, steel, or rubberized fabric.



Furthermore, the report is furnished with the latest impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the market. The pandemic has affected every segment of the market, along with bringing disruption in the supply chain, demands & trends, and financial difficulties. The report covers the initial and future assessment of the COVID-19 impact on the market.



Market Drivers



The global car bumper market has experienced significant growth in revenue in recent years and is projected to generate substantially higher revenue over the next few years. The critical factors reinforcing the global market include the rapidly increasing demand for collision-resistant car bumpers, a boom in automotive production and sales, rising import & export of automotive parts, and the growing focus on automotive safety. Countries across the globe, especially the U.S. and many European countries, have imposed several stringent road safety regulations, which has further boosted the demand for car bumpers. Moreover, growing need for car safety and fuel efficiency is another vital factor triggering global market growth.



Regional Outlook



Among the leading regional markets, the Asia Pacific region dominates the global car bumper market in terms of revenue. The regional market growth is attributed to the region's thriving automotive industry, rising demand for commercial vehicles and public transport, and surging focus of OEMs on manufacturing superior-quality automotive parts. As the Asia Pacific market's key growth engine, China houses several globally leading automakers, including Hyundai Mobis and Magna International



Competitive Terrain:



The global Car Bumper market has a consolidated presence of a large number of companies that have been performing consistently to achieve optimum market growth. The report comprehensively discusses these companies' current market standing, past performances, demand & supply graphs, sales network, production & consumption patterns, and distribution channels. The report thus points out the effective business approaches undertaken by these market players to build on their market footprint.



The leading companies operating across the global Car Bumper market are listed below:



Plastic Omnium, Magna , SMP Deutschland.



Material Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017–2027)



Plastic



Fiber



Metal



Vehicle Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017–2027)



Lightweight & Compact



Medium-sized Vehicles



Luxury Vehicles



Commercial Vehicles for Transport



Larger Commercial Vehicles



End-User Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017–2027)



Original Equipment Manufacturers



Aftermarket



