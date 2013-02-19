Car Buying Program Simplifies Insurance Adjustment Process

Tifton, GA -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/19/2013 -- Barry Barbee knows a thing or two about the claims adjustment process after an auto crash.



“I was an executive general claims adjuster for 18 years, so I have a firm understanding of the automotive crash investigation and claims process,” said Barbee, CEO of Autowranglers.com.



Very often, older cars, trucks and SUV’s are totaled, i.e. the value of the auto is less than the amount to repair it. The insurance adjuster makes the decision and cuts a check for the value of the car.



Barbee saw this happen one too many times, so he took action with a new program of his Autowranglers.com business. A program that assists adjusters with total losses on automotive, recreation vehicles and heavy equipment total losses.



“Our [Autowranglers.com] Direct Purchase Program is designed at decreasing settlement time, lowers associated costs and promises higher for insurance companies, claims adjusters and collision repair centers,” Barbee said.



Autowranglers.com has 241 U.S. locations for damaged, totaled and any vehicle for that matter. Contact Barbee; he will make you an offer and if you accept, someone will be at your door in 24 hours with a check and a way to remove the automobile from your residence.



“My group does not make the seller settle on a value that is not in the insurance company’s best interests. I have a massive value matrix that bases an offer on documented returns and not on random valuation,” Barbee added.



Added benefits

Insurance adjusters are often stuck fighting for settlements, tying up their time and resources. Barbee’s program gives them an instant settlement with no haggling or bickering, closing the file quickly and simply.



“Since our offers come from the current market and based on the entire U.S., the offer will be relative to the area. What is offered in Washington D.C. is certainly not going to be the same in rural Arkansas, but there will be a fair deal made,”



Customers benefit as well. Once they agree to the price and have the title in hand, there are no fees for towing or storage. Autowranglers.com takes care of everything for them.



One of Barbee’s customers, Bryan Baker, had this to say about the Direct Purchase Program, “I was getting harassed by the auction reps to sell my truck for what would amount to scrap value. Barbee and Autowranglers.com offered me a much fairer price for the truck and it was gone in a few days after I got my title.”



About Autowranglers.com

Autowranglers.com buys anything on wheels; be it cars, trucks, RV’s, motorcycles and heavy equipment. Recently, they even expanded to a classic car specialty division.



“If it runs or once ran and you want to get rid of it, call us; we will gladly take it off of your hands,” said Barbee.



For more information about Autowranglers.com and the Direct Purchase Program, visit visit http://www.autowranglers.com/request-a-quote.php or call 877 845 7378.