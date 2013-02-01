Car Buying Program Raises Money for Ronald McDonald House

Atlanta, GA -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/01/2013 -- To look at Andrew Barbee, you would never guess he was a premature baby.



“Andrew is doing great,” Barry Barbee, CEO of Autowranglers.com said with paternal pride. Andrew’s mother is fighting cervical cancer and had to deliver Andrew early. Barry was able to get a room in the Ronald McDonald House of Central Georgia, conveniently across the road from the Neo-Natal Unit at the Medical Center of Central Georgia.



“Families with children born premature normally stay at the House for several months until their child is strong enough to go home,” said Julie Wilkerson of RMHCC.



Once Andrew came home, Barbee knew he had to give something back.



“Over the last ten years, the Ronald McDonald House has served nearly 4,500 families for 32,000 nights. The House has 13 rooms and normally have a waiting list for families,” Wilkerson said.



The RMHCC is currently raising funds to construct a new house.



Autowranglers.com is a nationwide car buying service. Contact Barry or his associates and give them detailed information about your car. He will give you a quote. If you accept, someone will come in 24 hours and take your car, leaving you a check.



If you wish to make a charitable donation of your car, Barbee can do that too. He has a program, the Donation Direct Purchase Program™, specifically for donated cars.



“Contact us; if you want to donate your car to charity, the process is the same, but instead of you getting the check, your charity gets 100 percent of the proceeds of your donation in your name. Autowranglers.com keeps none of the money,” Barbee said.



Thanks to Barbee and his Donation Direct Purchase Program™, he was able to raise over $6,500 for RMHCC Charities in a recent fundraiser.



“This will help serve current families and prepare to support even more families when the new facility opens,” Wilkerson added.



For more information on how to donate your old vehicle visit www.autowranglers.com or call Barry Barbee 877-845-7378. For more information on the Ronald McDonald House of Central Georgia visit www.rmhccga.org or call 478-746-4090.



About AutoWranglers

At AutoWranglers, buying cars is our specialty. We use leading industry standards and precautions to ensure the safe transaction of your vehicle. We literally buy anything with wheels or anything that can be carried on wheels. We’ll take your vehicle in ANY condition, whether it’s wrecked, mechanically challenged, or brand spankin’ new. We accept fleet cars, extra vehicles, donation vehicles, and any other type you can think of.