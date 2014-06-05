Car Care Fanatic Publishes New Range of Car Wash Tips to Help Owners Make Their Cars Shine

San Francisco, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/05/2014 -- In order to preserve the investment owners make in a car, they must keep in tip top condition to prevent it from depreciating rapidly. Unfortunately many car owners do not know about the many small things they can do to help preserve the life and health of an automobile. For those looking to find out how to keep their car looking good as new, Car Care Fanatic offers a one-stop resource to educate and inspire with practical advice and guidance. Their latest collection of editorials includes car wash tips of all kinds to help bring out a brand new shine.



The car wash tips help car owners to pay attention to the details without having to fuss over minutia. The site advises individuals to invest in small devices like wheel detailing brushes to help make tires shine, and ways to wash a car without using water. They offer waxing tips, bug removal tips and even interior cleaning guides to help people get top quality results.



The car wash section is one of many on the site, including detailing and modifications, maintenance, repairs, product reviews, new deals and other advice on buying second hand to name but a few of the resource categories.



A spokesperson for Car Care Fanatic explained, “Our objective has been to create the best single resource online for getting the best from car maintenance tasks, allowing owners to take pride in the work they’re doing instead of viewing them as chores. Keeping a car well maintained will keep it running for longer, give owners a great deal more pleasure in driving and using the car, and give it a higher resale value should they decide to sell it on down the line. That’s why we leave no stone unturned in helping people maintain a pristine condition for their cars.”



About Car Care Fanatic

Car Care Fanatic is a one stop resource to help address basic car questions and learn about tools and products the reader may have never heard of that make car care jobs easier. The site is regularly updated with new content, reviews, tips and tricks to making sure a car runs smoothly for longer. For more information please visit: http://www.carcarefanatic.com/