Car Dealers in Lansing MI Hyundai of Lansing Offers Philanthropic Support to Community Organizations

Lansing, MI -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/27/2013 -- In the business world, many companies choose to donate their time, money, and services as a way of giving back to their communities. Businesses who contribute to organizations in need often make a big difference in the lives of people around the globe.



Recently, Hyundai of Lansing, a new and used Hyundai vehicle dealership, announced its involvement with several community organizations. The company is most deeply involved with Hope on Wheels, a non-profit organization that aims to discover a cure for childhood cancer. Hyundai of Lansing is a part of over 800 Hyundai dealerships that donate money to the program, which in turn distributes grants to pediatric cancer research teams.



Hyundai of Lansing is a sector of Freeborough Automotive, a company that has served the Grand Ledge community for over 18 years. As a result, Hyundai of Lansing is extremely well known in the area. Customers have grown to regard the company’s car dealers in Lansing MI as individuals that they can depend on.



The company offers its clients a wide selection of new and pre-owned certified Hyundai models complete with America’s best warranty. Hyundai of Lansing also stocks “Sherrill” certified pre-owned vehicles, each of which are thoroughly inspected before being sold.



Clients who wish to trade in their vehicles are guaranteed Hyundai Assurance Trade-In Values, and those searching for particular Hyundai models can request assistance from the company.



Hyundai of Lansing’s service department provides maintenance, servicing, and custom car part orders.



Individuals interested in learning more about Hyundai of Lansing can visit the company’s website, http://www.HyundaiofLansing.com, or contact a representative via telephone at (866) 381-4720.



About Hyundai of Lansing

5677 E. Saginaw Highway,

Grand Ledge, MI 48837