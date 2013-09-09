Car Dealerships in Burlington Compete with Outstanding Service Department at Capital Pre-Owned

Burlington, VT -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/09/2013 -- With their carefully selected assortment of top-of-the-line, certified pre-owned vehicles and commitment to providing outstanding customer service in a comfortable and inviting atmosphere, Capital Pre-Owned is one of the premier car dealerships in Burlington, Vermont. Their unique approach to selling vehicles ensures that customers always receive the proper attention and care they deserve but are never rushed or pressured into buying too soon. Capital Pre-Owned strives to develop long-lasting relationships built on trust, loyalty, respect and exceptional service beginning the moment a customer walks in the door. “We are passionate about our business and about life and we believe that shines through in everything we do at Capital Pre-Owned,” an article on the website noted.



Capital Pre-Owned recently announced the return of Donald Corbett to The Auto Shop Service Center. Certified as a Ford Master Senior Technician with over 25 years of experience, Donald brings with him a level of knowledge and expertise seldom found in the industry. He and the highly-skilled technicians at Capital Pre-Owned make the experience of servicing and repairing a vehicle simple and worry-free. Without having to schedule an appointment beforehand, customers are welcome to bring their cars to The Auto Stop Service Center for routine maintenance including basic oil changes and tire rotations, which are usually completed in 30 minutes or less. For more extensive repairs, customers are encouraged to schedule an appointment with Capital Pre-Owned so they can experience the best service for used cars Burlington Vermont has to offer.



As a special promotion to help people prepare for the harsh Vermont winter season, Capital Pre-Owned is offering rust proofing that protects vehicles not only from moisture but also from the corrosive chemicals used to clear snow and ice from the roads. Great deals on winter tires, tire swap-overs and full interior and exterior detailing to help prepare for the deep freeze are also available. Recognized for carrying the best selection of high-quality used cars of all Burlington auto dealers, Capital Pre-Owned is the perfect place to purchase four-wheel-drive and all-wheel-drive cars, trucks and SUVs.



About Capital Pre-Owned

Capital Pre-Owned is family owned and operated and prides itself on building long-lasting relationships based on trust, loyalty and respect. The people at Capital Pre-Owned are passionate about their business and about life, and they believe their outlook shines through in everything they do. Capital Pre-Owned invites anyone to come explore the variety of automobiles that have been thoughtfully selected for the inventory. Capital Pre-Owned looks forward to meeting the next valued member of the Capital Pre-Owned family. For more information, please visit capital-preowned.com.