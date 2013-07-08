'Car Deaths Around the World' Infographic Is Released by Lifequotes4u.co.uk

London, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/08/2013 -- Lifequotes4u.co.uk, one of the UK’s top life insurance brokers, has just released a new infographic that shows in great detail the level of car deaths that take place around the world. The interesting and detailed infographic clearly illustrates which countries have the greatest number of fatal car crashes in a given year.



For example, the infographic, which is titled “Car Deaths Around the World,” includes figures that cover the total number of car-related fatalities per year, as well as the death rate per every 100,000 vehicles on the road in a given country. As the infographic noted, the five countries with the highest total number of car fatalities each year are: India, with 133,938; China, with 68,000; Indonesia, with 39,253; Brazil, with 37,694; and the United States, with 33,808. If the figures are recalculated based on a rate per 100,000 cars, the countries with the highest numbers of car fatalities change to Ethiopia, Central African Republic, Kenya, Sudan and Angola.



Conversely, the countries with the lowest number of fatalities due to car accidents are: Iceland, with 12; Madagascar, with 45; Singapore, with 249; Norway, with 267; and Sweden, with 270. Based on the rate of fatalities per 100,000 cars, the five countries with the lowest rates of car related deaths are Iceland, Japan, Sweden, UK and Germany.



“In comparison to the USA, the UK has less than half the number of car fatalities per 100,000 cars and 6 fatalities (per 100,000 cars) a year less than Canada,” the infographic noted.



“The UK has 2.5 less fatalities a year per 100,000 cars than France and a similar figure to Germany. Australia has a rate of 8 car fatalities per 100,000 cars in comparison in the UK's 7, whilst South Africa has a rate of 208.8 fatalities per 100,000 cars.”



As the infographic points out, 430 deaths in the UK were caused by speeding, and 430 more were caused by inexperienced driving. Drunk driving resulted in 250 deaths, and 300 passed away from not wearing a seatbelt. While a lack of car insurance was not specifically noted in the infographic, careless driving did cause 300 deaths, and overall, the highest number of car-related fatalities was due to drivers losing control of their vehicles.



