Washington, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/30/2013 -- American Children's Cancer Association (ACCA) will now be accepting your car (and other vehicle) donations, in New Hampshire.



According to Joe Way, Director of ACCA (based in New Jersey), "ACCA has also recently expanded into Maryland, Vermont and Delaware. Additional states will be announced soon, with the ultimate goal of expanding into every state."



Way added, "ACCA will continue to offer our popular $200 VISA Gift Card, to donors in every state we expand into. To the best of my knowledge, our offer of both a $200 VISA Gift Card, and a free vacation voucher, is the most generous among all car donation services in the entire country. It's been very popular in New Jersey, and we look forward to offering it to donors in New Hampshire".



About ACCA

According to their website, ACCA are an approved, 501(c)(3) charity, which financially supports families with children who have been stricken with cancer. The website also states ACCA's assistance helps these families afford the safest, most effective alternative cancer treatments available.



It goes on to say that in order to fund their efforts, ACCA have been accepting vehicle donations in New Jersey for over 15 years.



To donate your car in NJ, VT, MD, NH or DE, or learn about their efforts in helping children with cancer, visit their website at http://give2kids.net/car-donation-nh.htm, or call 1-800-Give2Kids (1-800-448-3254).