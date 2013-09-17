Original Car Escape Keychain Resqme Celebrates 10 Years of Saving Lives

Santa Barbara, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/17/2013 -- 2013 marks the 10-year anniversary of resqme, Inc. and their resqme tool, the American made, innovative 2-in-1 vehicle rescue tool that has saved thousands of lives and given millions of motorists and their families around the world more peace of mind on the road.



Founded in 2003 by Laurent Colasse, the company has spent the better part of a decade dedicated to providing an efficient and reliable solution to vehicle entrapment. With today’s travelers facing ever-changing dangers including fires, accidents and flash flooding, it is extremely important for every person getting behind the wheel to know how to safely and effectively escape their vehicle in an emergency situation.



If one was to be trapped in an automobile, the resqme tool holds the solution: a protected sharp blade to cut a jammed seatbelt and a spring-loaded steel spike that will shatter the car window. Originally designed for emergency personnel, the resqme is an easy-to-use tool for any motorist with its small, lightweight and most importantly, powerful design.



According to the Bureau of Transportation, an estimated five hundred deaths occur every year in the USA due to people being trapped in a vehicle with no escape possible. A 2012 report by the US National Weather Service stated that 39% of all flood related deaths were auto related. Currently carried by 2 million people worldwide resqme, Inc.’s goal is to provide a solution to this massive auto safety problem. resqme, Inc. has proven to be the No. 1 fastest and most reliable escape tool, able to free a trapped passenger in less than 60 seconds, far more effective than any other tool on the market.



resqme, Inc.'s mission is to ensure that every traveler worldwide is adequately equipped to deal with any such danger that might arise. Further, the philosophy behind the product goes well beyond the simple idea of improved safety.



“Today, we are ushering the company into a new era where we endeavor to increase safety awareness. Our goal is to help our communities become more proactive with their well being on the road. It is resqme, Inc.'s belief that safety awareness should become a fundamental part of motorist education and that together we can save more lives,” says Laurent Colasse, Founder and President of resqme, Inc.



In its tenth year, resqme Inc. has introduced features that utilize online social engagement to educate and share important safety information for all motorists. The resqme Safety Blog aims to connect with the highway safety community to help distribute the latest information in driver safety. Working with first responders, experts in emergency preparation, and safety advocates, resqme believes in delivering valuable life saving information across all social media channels. resqme, Inc. also values their partnerships and is proud to work with organizations dedicated to increasing safety on the road. From the Governors’ Highway Safety Association to the National Drowning Prevention Alliance, resqme, Inc. believes these partnerships can help educate our communities and knows that together we can save more lives.



The resqme tool has been featured on renowned television programs including ABC World News with Diane Sawyer, The Doctors, and ABC Nightline News with Cynthia McFadden.



For more information, please visit http://www.resqme.com.



About resqme, Inc.

The resqme tool was inspired and developed by Laurent Colasse in 2003 after the introduction of the LifeHammer. Designed out of need for a portable and accessible auto emergency rescue tool, the resqme is a compact window- breaker and seat-belt-cutter that can be carried on your keys for easy access.



With over 2 million units sold, the resqme tool is distributed to serve both first responders and millions of motorists worldwide in case of an emergency. Proudly made in the United States, the award-winning resqme tool aims to give drivers peace of mind on the road, “when seconds count...”



SOURCE resqme, Inc.