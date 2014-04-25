Car Finance Industry Research Report in UK - April 2014: Market Research Report

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/25/2014 -- MarketResearchReports.Biz presents this most up-to-date research on "Research Report On Car Finance Market In UK" - April 2014



The key to sustaining an impressive level of growth in the car finance market in the years to come will be offering extras to overcome consumer reactions to interest rate rises, and finding a way to get a real foothold in the used car market.



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Table of Content



Introduction



Report scope

Hire purchase

Personal contract purchase

Lease purchase

Abbreviations



Executive Summary



The market

Massive growth in value of car finance advances in the past two years

Figure 1: Forecast of the value of point-of-sale car finance, by gross advances, fan chart, 2008-18

Market factors

Consumer confidence reaches a five-year high

Figure 2: Consumer confidence barometer – UK, January 2009-February 2014

Strong new car sales give car finance providers a large target market

Figure 3: UK new car registrations 2009-13

PPI compensation used to fund car purchases

Providers prepare for FCA regulation

Companies, products and innovations

Ford credit, VFWS and GMAC are the car finance market leaders

Little innovation, but a couple of new products

The consumer

Car finance is the most commonly used form of credit for car purchases

Figure 4: Method of purchasing most recent car, February 2014

Half of all credit for car purchases is arranged at dealerships

Figure 5: Types of company used to arrange credit for most recent car purchase/lease, February 2014

Less than half of credit-funded car buyers actively researched their finance options

Figure 6: Car finance product research prior to purchase, February 2014

Nearly a third of consumers would not consider car finance, while a quarter are concerned about balloon payments

Figure 7: Attitudes towards car finance, February 2014

Freebies could persuade nearly a quarter to use car finance

Figure 8: Attitudes towards car finance providers, February 2014

What we think



Issues and Insights



Impressing and keeping new users is key to supporting recent growth

The facts

The implications

Despite its dominance, point-of-sale finance providers need to work to stay ahead

The facts

The implications

How to improve presence in the used car market?

The facts

The implications



Trend Application



Borrow a lifestyle instead of buying a car?

Offer experts to achieve success

Older consumers have ignored car finance, but this can change



Market Drivers



Key points

Improved confidence signals consumers’ return to the automotive market

Figure 9: UK consumer confidence barometer, January 2009-January 2014

UK car population maintains steady rise…

Figure 10: Number of cars in use, 2008-12

but the age of cars on the road has increased

Figure 11: Comparison of age of cars on the road, by percentage of total, 2008 vs 2012

Impressive growth in new car sales over the last 18 months…

Figure 12: UK new car registrations, 2009-13

assisted by record-low interest rates for finance

Figure 13: Monthly percentage values of selected interest rates. January 2009 – January 2014

Compensation from mis-sold PPI has boosted car budgets

Figure 14: Monthly value of compensation paid to consumers for mis-sold PPI

Consumer credit comes under FCA regulation

Regulator has also raised concerns about GAP insurance



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Competitor Products



Key points

Car finance faces competition from many alternative funding methods

Figure 15: Method of purchasing most recent car, February 2014

Demand for consumer credit has increased…

Figure 16: Gross consumer credit lending, 2009-13

and unsecured loans are most commonly used for car purchases

Figure 17: Reasons for taking out most recent loan product, by period of time most recent loan held for, November 2013

Only a minority of consumers can rely on savings to cover a car purchase

Figure 18: Value of saving and investments, November 2013



Market SWOT Analysis



Figure 19: Car finance market – SWOT analysis, 2014



Who’s Innovating?



Key points

Innovation in short supply

Peugeot’s Just Add Fuel lets drivers pay all car costs in one bill

New products have been heavily advertised

FLA helps to make car finance clearer



Market Size and Forecast



Key points

Car finance has experienced major growth in volume and value

Figure 20: Volume and value of point-of-sale car finance plans sold (private sector only) 2009-13

Use of car finance for new car purchases has risen by more than a fifth in two years…

Figure 21: Proportion of new private car sales bought with a car finance agreement, 2009-13

but there is still low penetration amongst used car sales

Figure 22: Proportion of used car sales bought with a car finance agreement, 2009-13

Car finance plans for new vehicles are driving the market

Figure 23: Volume and value of private car finance plans sold, segmented by new and used cars, 2009-13

Market forecast

Volume of car finance sales expected to grow by a third in five years

Figure 24: Forecast of volume of point-of-sale car finance plans, fan chart 2008-18

Figure 25: Forecast of volume of point-of-sale car finance plans, 2008-18

Car finance value expected to top £29bn in 2018

Figure 26: Forecast of the value of point-of-sale car finance, by gross advances, fan chart, 2008-18

Figure 27: Forecast of the value of point-of-sale car finance, by gross advances, at current and constant prices, 2008-18

Forecast methodology

Fan chart explanation



Market Share



Key points

Most car finance is arranged at a dealership

Figure 28: Types of company used to arrange credit for most recent car purchase/lease, February 2014

Ford is the top-selling car manufacturer in the UK…

Figure 29: Share of UK new car registrations, 2012-13

but VWFS have the most wide-reaching partnerships

GMAC leads the specialist finance market



Companies and Products



Ford Credit

GMAC Financial Services

Volkswagen Financial Services

Black Horse Motor Finance

Santander Consumer Finance

Personal loan providers



Methods of Funding Car Purchase



Key points

Car finance funds a fifth of car purchases…

Figure 30: Method of purchasing most recent car, February 2014

but savings are the most common form of car funding

25-34-year-olds are most likely to use car finance

Figure 31: Ownership of car finance product by age group, February 2014

New cars are three times more likely to be bought on car finance than used cars

Figure 32: Age of purchased car by method of purchasing most recent car, February 2014



Types of Finance Provider Used



Key points

Car dealerships arrange more than half of all credit plans

Figure 33: Types of company used to arrange credit for most recent car purchase/lease, February 2014

HP plans are the most common dealership-based products; personal loans dominate at banks

Figure 34: Type of company used to arrange credit for most recent car purchase/lease by product ownership, February 2014

Banks lead dealers in financing used cars

Figure 35: Type of company used to arrange credit for most recent car purchase/lease by age of car bought, February 2014



Car Finance Product Tenure



Key points

Almost 60% of car buyers using credit, did so in the last two years

Figure 36: Time since most recent car was purchased/leased where a credit product was used, February 2014

Young people were most likely to use car finance last year

Figure 37: Percentage of car finance plans arranged in the last 12 months by age group, February 2013



Car Finance Product Research



Key points

Less than half of car buyers researched credit options prior to purchase

Figure 38: Car finance product research prior to purchase, February 2014

Men are more likely to have researched credit options

Figure 39: Percentage of consumers who researched credit options prior to car purchase/lease by gender, February 2014

Car finance owners more likely than others to choose their car first…

Figure 40: Car finance product research, by type of product used

while other credit holders are more likely to choose funding first



General Attitudes Towards Car Finance



Key points

Consumers remain wary of credit

Figure 41: Attitudes towards car finance, February 2014

Low deposits and fixed payments are important for car finance users

Figure 42: Attitudes towards car finance by certain methods of purchasing most recent car, February 2014

More recent buyers are less concerned about balloon payments…

Figure 43: Attitudes towards car finance by age of most recent finance product, February 2014

and are open to leasing, as long as they have control over how they use the car



Attitudes Towards Car Finance Providers



Key points

Freebies make people more likely to take out car finance

Figure 44: Attitudes towards car finance providers, February 2014

High-income households are more interested in the product than the provider

Figure 45: Percentage of consumers who said the terms of the product were more important than the type of provider, by annual household income, February 2014

Younger car buyers are more likely to value car-buying advice

Figure 46: Percentage of car owners/those who intend to buy a car who would be more likely to borrow from a bank if they could get car advice, by age group February 2014

Car finance holders favour dealerships

Figure 47: Attitudes towards car finance providers by certain product ownership, February 2014



Appendix – Market Size and Forecast



Volume

Figure 48: Best- and worst-case forecast of the volume of car finance plans sold, 2013-18

Value

Figure 49: Best- and worst-case forecast of the value of car finance, by gross advances, 2013-18



Appendix – Product Ownership



Figure 50: Ownership of products used to fund the purchase of a car by demographics, February 2014

Figure 51: Ownership of products used to fund the purchase of a car (continued) by demographics, February 2014

Figure 52: Ownership of products used to fund the purchase of a car, (continued) by demographics, February 2014



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Appendix – Types of Finance Provider



Figure 53: Types of finance provider by demographics, February 2014



Appendix – Car Finance Product Tenure



Figure 54: Age of most recent finance product by demographics, February 2014



Appendix – Car Finance Product Research



Figure 55: Car finance product research prior to purchase, by demographics, February 2014

Figure 56: Car finance product research prior to purchase (continued), by demographics, February 2014



Appendix – Attitudes Towards Car Finance



Figure 57: Most popular attitudes towards car finance by demographics, February 2014

Figure 58: Next most popular attitudes towards car finance by demographics, February 2014



Appendix – Attitudes Towards Car Finance Providers



Figure 59: Most popular attitudes towards car finance providers by demographics, February 2014

Figure 60: Next most popular attitudes towards car finance providers by demographics, February 2014



Appendix – Additional Research on PPI Compensation



Figure 61: Total amount of compensation received by successful PPI mis-selling claimants, April 2014

Figure 62: Most popular uses of PPI compensation, April2014



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