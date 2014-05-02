Car Forums Canada Launches to Provide an Online Community for Canadian Car Lovers

Mississauga, ON -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/02/2014 -- Cars are an essential for many people, but never more so than for Canadians, who enjoy a country with a sparse population and thousands of miles of roads connecting one part of the country to the next, winding through breathtaking countryside. It is no surprise then that cars for Canadians are not just a practicality, but a passion. To help fuel that passion Car Forums Canada has been launched to provide a central community in which individuals can discuss cars of all kinds, and the world that has built up around them, including events, customization and more.



The site uses a standard forum configuration to remain familiar to the maximum amount of users, and includes dedicated car forums for modifying and customizing cars, repairing cars manually, car insurance, buying components online and even buying and selling cars directly to other users. There are sections covering family cars, sports cars, classic cars and the ever popular off roaders.



The site already has an active community of core members that have made over a thousand posts in the forums’ short life span so far, and the number of members is growing every day. The site also includes a blog, image gallery, downloads area and more to help people get everything they want from the online community.



A spokesperson for Car Forums Canada explained, “We are proud to launch the Car Forums Canada web presence and delighted to see that already users are finding the site, and more importantly finding it useful. We have a passionate core membership of automobile experts and enthusiasts who share knowledge and opinions a huge range of topics within the automotive umbrella, and have created an introductions section for new members to announce their arrival and get to know the community. The forums are regularly updated and carefully moderated to provide new areas for discussion and ensure a supportive, polite environment. We are convinced this will become an essential resource for anyone who is interested in cars.”



About Car Forums Canada

Car Forums Canada is a Canadian car forum that features dedicated sections on vehicle types, parts maintenance, repair and electronics, test drives, events, news and more. The site has been created to become the home of car lovers throughout Canada to discuss, share knowledge and opinions on their favorite topic. For more information please visit: http://www.carforums.ca/