Car Insurance Calculator That Is Easy to Use Is Now Available at 4Insure.us Website

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/18/2012 -- 4Insure.us, an auto insurance company located in New York, New York, has just launched a car insurance calculator on its user-friendly website. The easy-to-use calculator helps people compare and contrast insurance costs at different companies.



With the addition of the new calculator to the 4Insure.us website, people can now quickly and easily get a variety of auto insurance quotes, without having to make multiple and time-consuming phone calls to a variety of companies.



According to an article on the company’s website, car insurance calculators are tools that help match the information that people enter into it with the rates that are provided by auto insurance providers.



“The auto insurers already have an algorithm in place to calculate the auto insurance rates based on the information that you have supplied,” the article explained, adding that this includes the make and model of the vehicle, the age of the driver, and his or her number of years of driving experience.



“The car insurance calculator serves as a medium to connect you to the databases from auto insurers.”



Using the new insurance quotes comparison tool is incredibly easy; people simply need to visit the 4Insure.us website and then enter in their zip code, follow the instructions on the following page, and then sit back and watch as car insurance quotes from various companies appear on the computer screen. The whole process is quick and stress-free.



After reading through the various rates that are offered, drivers can then decide which auto insurance company fits their needs the best. In the short time it’s been available, the car insurance calculator has already helped people save up to 30 percent on their premiums.



The 4Insure.us website also features a popular “Learning Center” that includes a plethora of educational articles that can help consumers learn more about the often-confusing world of car insurance. By clicking on the tab at the top of the home page, visitors to the site will be taken to a page that lists the many titles and topics, including what to do in the case of an accident, auto insurance company ratings, and car insurance for young drivers.



About 4Insure.us

4insure.us is an auto insurance company located in New York, NY offering auto insurance quotes and related auto insurance information. It is a standalone company aiming to become a one stop destination for all things related to auto insurance. For more information, please visit http://www.4insure.us