Car Insurance Market Is Going to Boom: AXA, Allstate Insurance, Allianz

Major Players in Market are:

AXA (France), Allstate Insurance (United States), Allianz (Germany), Samsung Group (South Korea), PT Astra Aviva Life (United Kingdom), AIG (United States), Berkshire Hathaway (United States), Generali (Italy), Metlife (United States), PICC (China), State Farm Insurance (United States), Ping An (China) and Munich Reinsurance (Germany).



What is Car Insurance?

Car Insurance is also known as motor insurance, vehicle insurance or auto insurance. It is insurance of vehicle which may include car, truck, bus, motorcycle and other road vehicles. Vehicle insurance offers financial protection against theft of the vehicle, damage to the vehicle and other factors such as traffic collisions, such as keying, weather or natural disasters, and damage sustained by colliding with stationary objects. Car insurance is expected to gain worldwide popularity with an increase in awareness among people coupled with an increase in the per capita income.



Car Insurance Market Segmentation and Market Data Breakdown:

Type (Accidental Damages Insurance, Theft Insurance, Fire Insurance, Others), Application (Commercial Car, Personal Car), Distribution Channel (Insurance Broker/Agency, Online)



Market Growth Drivers

- Increased Incidences Of Road Accidents Due To Rising In Road Traffic

- Innovative and Lucrative Product Launches



Influencing Trend

- Rising Inclination Towards Different Capital Investments



Restraints

- To Build Trust Factor



Opportunities

- Emerging Demand From Developing Countries

- Innovation In insurance Schemes



Challenges

- Extreme Competition And Really Tough Profit Margins



Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa

Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.



The primary sources involves the industry experts from the Car Insurance Market including the management organizations, processing organizations, analytics service providers of the industry's value chain. All primary sources were interviewed to gather and authenticate qualitative & quantitative information and determine the future prospects.



In the extensive primary research process undertaken for this study, the primary sources – Postal Surveys, telephone, Online & Face-to-Face Survey were considered to obtain and verify both qualitative and quantitative aspects of this research study. When it comes to secondary sources Company's Annual reports, press Releases, Websites, Investor Presentation, Conference Call transcripts, Webinar, Journals, Regulators, National Customs and Industry Associations were given primary weight-age.



